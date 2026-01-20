‘The Most Intense Narcissist’: Justin Baldoni Is Slammed By It Ends With Us’ Jenny Slate In Leaked Texts

The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni persists over a year after Blake Lively initially filed a legal complaint against her It Ends with Us director/co-star and his production company. Lively eventually filed suit against Baldoni, and the case is set to go to court in a matter of months. Ahead of the trial, legal documents have been unsealed with alleged evidence being divulged in the process. It now seems that one of IEWU’s other stars, Jenny Slate, shared some less-than-flattering thoughts about Baldoni in leaked texts.

Jenny Slate, who played the role of Allysa in It Ends with Us, was apparently so displeased with Justin Baldoni that she sought to distance herself from him while doing press for the film. People obtained correspondences between Slate and her team which were allegedly sent via text. The messages appear to show Slate was adamant about not having to be included in any joint publicity events with Baldoni. At the same time, the actress also called out Jamey Heath, the CEO of Baldoni’s Wayfarer Studios:

I don't want to do anything with Justin, I don't want to talk about him, like ... nothing. And the same goes for Jamey [Heath], who is truly unprofessional.

When talking about the vibe on set, Slate – who previously shared support for Blake Lively after she made her legal complaint – claimed it had “been a really gross and disturbing shoot, and I'm one of many who feel [this] way.” The Marcel the Shell with Shoes On star also claimed that both she and Blake Lively “complained directly” about the alleged conditions. Slate went on to blast Baldoni with even more thoughts:

Justin is truly a false ally and I'm unwilling to do anything that promotes the image that he's crafting as a 'male feminist' ... like ... honestly i have no words to describe what a fraud he is. I honestly have never ever encountered anything like this dude.

Lively originally accused Baldoni of sexual harassment, as she alleged that he acted inappropriately on set. She also claimed he used a PR firm to launch a smear campaign against her. Baldoni denied the allegations and sued The New York Times (which reported on Lively’s filing) for defamation. And, after Lively filed suit against him, Baldoni countersued the actress, her husband (Ryan Reynolds) and others for $400 million on the grounds of alleged defamation, extortion and more. In June 2025, Baldoni’s suit was dismissed, in what marked a major victory for Lively’s team, and his NYT suit was dropped as well.

As additional documents are unsealed in the lead-up to the Baldoni/Lively trial, new information is coming to light. A report released in November 2025, for instance, alleged that Baldoni was confronted by Ryan Reynolds over alleged body-shaming comments he made about Lively. Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman were allegedly also present at that meeting, where Baldoni allegedly cried.

The latest unsealed docs include more information on top of Jenny Slate’s purported texts. According to TMZ, the documents reveal that Lively was also displeased with the way in which her birthing scene from IEWU was orchestrated. The actress reportedly found it “violative and humiliating” to have her legs stretched with “barely covered genitalia” for the scene. It’s also alleged that Baldoni and Jamey Heath argued that Lively should be nude for the scene, which was an idea she strongly disagreed with.

Blake Lively’s case against Justin Baldoni is set to go to court on May 18, 2026. More immediately, though, the next hearing will happen on January 22. All the while, it remains to be seen what other information might be shared should further legal documentation be unsealed.