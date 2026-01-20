‘The Most Intense Narcissist’: Justin Baldoni Is Slammed By It Ends With Us’ Jenny Slate In Leaked Texts
The legal saga continues.
The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni persists over a year after Blake Lively initially filed a legal complaint against her It Ends with Us director/co-star and his production company. Lively eventually filed suit against Baldoni, and the case is set to go to court in a matter of months. Ahead of the trial, legal documents have been unsealed with alleged evidence being divulged in the process. It now seems that one of IEWU’s other stars, Jenny Slate, shared some less-than-flattering thoughts about Baldoni in leaked texts.
Jenny Slate, who played the role of Allysa in It Ends with Us, was apparently so displeased with Justin Baldoni that she sought to distance herself from him while doing press for the film. People obtained correspondences between Slate and her team which were allegedly sent via text. The messages appear to show Slate was adamant about not having to be included in any joint publicity events with Baldoni. At the same time, the actress also called out Jamey Heath, the CEO of Baldoni’s Wayfarer Studios:
When talking about the vibe on set, Slate – who previously shared support for Blake Lively after she made her legal complaint – claimed it had “been a really gross and disturbing shoot, and I'm one of many who feel [this] way.” The Marcel the Shell with Shoes On star also claimed that both she and Blake Lively “complained directly” about the alleged conditions. Slate went on to blast Baldoni with even more thoughts:
Lively originally accused Baldoni of sexual harassment, as she alleged that he acted inappropriately on set. She also claimed he used a PR firm to launch a smear campaign against her. Baldoni denied the allegations and sued The New York Times (which reported on Lively’s filing) for defamation. And, after Lively filed suit against him, Baldoni countersued the actress, her husband (Ryan Reynolds) and others for $400 million on the grounds of alleged defamation, extortion and more. In June 2025, Baldoni’s suit was dismissed, in what marked a major victory for Lively’s team, and his NYT suit was dropped as well.
As additional documents are unsealed in the lead-up to the Baldoni/Lively trial, new information is coming to light. A report released in November 2025, for instance, alleged that Baldoni was confronted by Ryan Reynolds over alleged body-shaming comments he made about Lively. Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman were allegedly also present at that meeting, where Baldoni allegedly cried.
The latest unsealed docs include more information on top of Jenny Slate’s purported texts. According to TMZ, the documents reveal that Lively was also displeased with the way in which her birthing scene from IEWU was orchestrated. The actress reportedly found it “violative and humiliating” to have her legs stretched with “barely covered genitalia” for the scene. It’s also alleged that Baldoni and Jamey Heath argued that Lively should be nude for the scene, which was an idea she strongly disagreed with.
Blake Lively’s case against Justin Baldoni is set to go to court on May 18, 2026. More immediately, though, the next hearing will happen on January 22. All the while, it remains to be seen what other information might be shared should further legal documentation be unsealed.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.