8 Anne Hathaway Romantic Dramas, Ranked

Anne Hathaway ’s career has become a complex array of projects that range in tone, style, and most importantly genre. However, some of her best movies are romantic comedies , but she also has an equally impressive collection of performances in romantic drama movies. These films have the fanciful nature of a dreamy romance and the angst of a captivating drama.

Some of her most iconic roles are in romantic dramas. For this list, I focused mainly any that have a romantic relationship at the center; romance doesn’t have to be the main focus but it has to be important to the storyline. Additionally, I ranked the following movies based on the importance of Hathaway’s character to the story, even if she isn’t the main character, and the quality of the movie (performances, storyline, etc.)

Let’s take a look a some of Anne Hathaway’s best romantic drama movies.

8. Passengers (2008)

Passengers follows psychotherapist Claire (Hathaway) as she treats several patients involved in a deadly plane crash who were the only survivors. One of them, Eric (Patrick Wilson), and she develop feelings for one another. While nearing the line of unethical behavior, strange things begin to happen around her, such as her patients disappearing.

This isn’t just a romantic drama, because it’s also a mystery and thriller. However, Eric and Claire’s romance is one of the main plots. Everyone gives interesting enough performances, but the romance isn’t the most exciting one. The movie itself also left me feeling unsatisfied, because the final act doesn’t quite deliver an M. Night Shyamalan-level twist.

7. The Other Side Of Heaven (2001)

The Other Side of Heaven is based on John H. Groberg’s first autobiography, In the Eye of the Storm, about his experiences as a missionary in the Tongan islands. The film blends comedy and drama as John adjusts to his new surroundings in this fish-out-of-water story. Christopher Gorham plays John, and Hathaway plays Jean, the girl back home that he loves.

This film has a questionable storyline at its center, because of the whole depiction of a missionary trying to convert people to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, especially because it’s only told from one perspective. That aside, Hathaway is a key part of the film but she isn’t in it that much. It very much follows John with some scenes of Hathaway’s character writing and responding to John’s letters. She doesn’t get enough scenes to showcase her talent here.

6. Song One (2014)

Song One follows Franny (Hathaway) as she returns home when her brother gets into an accident and goes into a coma. She decides to meet one of his favorite musicians, James (Johnny Flynn), to tell him about her brother. They become friends and that grows into a romance.

This is a family drama and a tribute to singer-songwriters that incorporates musicians, such as Flynn, to showcase the independent music scene. The movie makes interesting style choices, and Flynn and Hathaway have genuine and charming chemistry. Song One’s one major flaw is that the overall storyline lacks oomph.

5. Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Brokeback Mountain follows the love story of cowboys Jack Twist (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Ennis Del Mar (Heath Ledger) over the course of two decades. It’s one of the best movies of the 2000s. Anne Hathaway plays Lureen Newsome Twist, Jack’s wife.

Though she only plays a supporting role, and the love story isn’t between Jack and Lureen, she still plays a critical part in the movie. This is a movie where the supporting characters deliver equally passionate performances as the main cast. It’s both one of Michelle Williams’s best performances and Hathaway’s. It's also by far the most well-written, acted, and directed movie on this list, but because Hathaway isn’t the lead romantic interest in this drama, I ranked it lower than the next four.

4. Modern Love: Take Me As I Am, Whoever I Am (2019)

Modern Love is an anthology series based on The New York Times column of the same name. Hathaway appears in Season 1 Episode 3, “Take Me as I Am, Whoever I Am.” She plays Lexi, a woman with bipolar disorder, and we watch her encounters with a man she meets at a grocery store, and how her mental illness affects her quest for love and everyday life.

Though “Take Me as I Am, Whoever I Am” isn’t a romantic drama movie, it is a romantic dramedy with an emphasis on drama. The Modern Love episode is also one of Hathaway’s best performances in a movie or TV show, because of how she creates a fully fleshed out character in a short time frame.

3. Nicholas Nickleby (2002)

Based on Charles Dickens’s novel, The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby, the film follows Nicholas Nickleby (Charlie Hunnam) as he encounters various people throughout his life and travels. It features an A-list cast that includes Jamie Bell, Nathan Lane, Christopher Plummer, and Alan Cumming. Anne Hathaway plays Madeline Bray, Nicholas’s main love interest.

Here's another movie where Hathaway plays the main love interest but isn’t in most of the movie. However, the difference between this one and The Other Side of Heaven is that overall the film is very captivating.

You’re enthralled by Nicholas’s journey and the people he meets along the way. The film features many great performances, especially by Plummer. The major flaw of is Hathaway's lack of screen time. However, she definitely beguiles whenever on screen in Nicholas Nickleby.

2. One Day (2011)

One Day follows best friends Emma (Hathaway) and Dexter (Jim Sturgess) over the course of several decades. Emma is in love with Dexter even before they truly meet, however, life and circumstances (and Dexter’s general behavior) keep them in the platonic zone for many years. One Day is based on David Nicholls's book of the same name.

This drama may be one of Hathaway’s most famous romantic dramas. It’s also the film on this list most true to the definition of a romantic drama: Dexter and Emma’s romance (or lack of it) is the center of the film. Sturgess and Hathaway, despite her accent, give great performances. You experience and see all the shades of their complicated relationship. It may be one of the movies with a controversial ending , but that adds to the complexity of their love story.

1. Becoming Jane (2007)

Becoming Jane is inspired by the life of Jane Austen, and tells a love story similar to Pride and Prejudice with enemies to lovers in Thomas Langlois Lefroy (James McAvoy) and Jane Austen (Hathaway). It also depicts some of how Austen’s passion for writing grew into a successful career.

McAvoy is one of those actors who makes on-screen chemistry look easy. His pairing with Hathaway is no exception; they are so magnetic together on screen that you can’t help but want more movies with them together. They’re co-stars who need to work together again. Hathaway is passionate, charming, and willfully headstrong in Becoming Jane. It’s a depiction of Austen that should make dedicated fans of the author proud.

Anne Hathaway’s romantic drama movies feature some of her most heartfelt and earnest performances. They help showcase her range and ability as one of the most charismatic actresses of her generation.