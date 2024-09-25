That Time Anthony Mackie Got Asked A Hilarious Chris Evans Question About Boob Grabs And Had No Idea What Was Up, But Sebastian Stan Was There For The Assist

Chris Evans is famous for many things: being one of People’s Sexiest Men Alive , a top contender among Hollywood's best Chrises , and, of course, if you’ve watched the Marvel movies in order , you know him for playing Captain America across 11 Marvel films. But did you know he’s also known for something a bit more unexpected—grabbing people's left boob? During a Comic-Con panel, Anthony Mackie was asked about this quirky Evans habit and was completely clueless. Fortunately, Sebastian Stan was there to step in and hilariously explain. Let’s dive into this funny moment!

A video–posted on Upsocl Icons’s Instagram account–captured a moment During a Wizard World Comic Con panel where a fan asked the pair, “Chris Evans has a habit of grabbing people's left boobs… so my question to both of you is, have you ever had your left boob grabbed by Chris Evans?” Mackie, clearly perplexed, immediately responded with confusion, asking, “Where did you hear that?”

The question, although hilarious, seemed to fly right over Mackie’s head. On the other hand, Sebastian knew exactly what the fan was talking about and wasn’t shy about offering some context. Without skipping a beat, The Apprentice actor chimed in with an all-knowing nod, punctuating the moment with:

Oh yeah…

Then, taking things up a notch, the A Different Man star decided to go full method actor with a reenactment of the supposed habit from the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World veteran, which sent the crowd roaring with laughter.

Stan explained the phenomenon with a straight face, saying:

He [Evans] gets excited and then… [hilariously mimicked Chris Evans throwing his head back laughing and putting his hand over someone’s left breast area]

To demonstrate further, he reached over to his Falcon and Winter Soldier cast mate, giving him a playful chest grab to show how the Lightyear actor might go in for the unintentional boob grab. Mackie, who was clearly not expecting the impromptu demonstration, could only laugh along with the audience as his Avengers teammate continued to describe how Chris, in moments of excitement, might throw his hands around, occasionally landing on a teammate’s chest. As the Fresh star delivered the exaggerated “boob grab,” he leaned back in his seat and tilted his head, completing the scene with a perfect impersonation of the Captain America star.

Sebastian’s comedic timing was spot on, turning the fan’s bizarre yet hilarious question into one of the panel’s standout moments. Thanks to the quick assist by the I, Tonya veteran actor, we now know even superheroes aren’t safe from a playful chest grab by the former Human Torch and Captain America.

Both Stan and Mackie remain busy with their superhero commitments with a couple of upcoming Marvel movies . Sebastian will reprise his role as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in next year’s MCU blockbuster Thunderbolts* . At the same time, Anthony is set to suit up as the new Cap in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World .