How Often Does JLo Chat With Jennifer Garner Following Her Split From Ben Affleck? Here’s What An Insider Claims

The end of the marriage of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is obviously having a major impact on the stars getting divorced. Word is that the split is even impacting the movie Affleck is currently making with pal Matt Damon. Lopez is obviously being asked about the split at every turn, though she’s largely avoided direct answers. However, it’s not only the pair splitting who have to deal with the ramifications, as Affleck’s other ex, Jennifer Garner does as well. On that note, an insider provided claims on how often Lopez and Garner now chat following the divorce.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck had three children together, who currently between the ages of 18 and 12. Via reports, the three kids got close to Jennifer Lopez during her rekindled relationship with Affleck and also got close to Lopez’s own children. (That apparently created a concern after the divorce filing .) For that reason, Jennifer Garner herself seemed to get close to Lopez. However, an unnamed insider who reportedly knows Garner tells the DailyMail that while the kids' relationships with Lopez may continue, hers will not. The alleged friend stated…

Jen no longer wishes to have communication with JLo unless it is do with the kids. Her friends feel she shouldn’t have allowed herself to get so involved in helping JLo to fix her marriage to Ben. Especially considering Jen felt pitted against JLo at times during their own marriage. Jen is too nice and truly wanted to help, so she tried.

Over the summer when rumors of difficulties between Affleck and Lopez were making the rounds, it was also reported that Jennifer Garner was spending more time with her ex-husband. Based on the statement from the anonymous person, it sounds like the purpose of those visits may have been to try and help fix things between the couple.

The 13 Going on 30 star was frequently seen with Bennifer during their relationship. She even took one of her kids, and one of JLo’s kids to Disneyland together. So it would seem that she was certainly not against building her own relationship with her ex-husband’s new family, including the singer/actress. Garner and Affleck have kids and thus she’ll always be involved with her ex’s family, whatever that means.

Reportedly, JLo and Jennifer Garner's 18-year-old daughter are still close. Garner is apparently letting her adult daughter make her own decisions in that regard but, if Lopez wanted to spend time with the other children , as she did when she and Affleck were together, it would theoretically need to go through Garner.

Still, now that the split is official, it seems Garner is looking to keep her distance from Jennifer Lopez. Of course, it should be mentioned that the sentiments shared by the insider should be taken with a grain of salt right now, as none of the parties have formally provided comment. Nevertheless, if Garner really is seeking to keep her distance from her ex-husband's estranged wife right now, then it would be understandable, considering the circumstances. Hopefully, everyone involved is able to move forward as they see fit.