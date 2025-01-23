Ben Affleck's And Jennifer Garner's Daughter Is Keeping Bond With JLo's Family 'Alive,' And Allegedly Causing 'Confusion' In The Process

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may be divorced, but that doesn’t mean that everybody in the family has picked a side. Violet, the 18-year-old daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, is reportedly very determined to keep her connection to not only Jennifer Lopez, but the singer and actress' entire family. And that's something her parents are allegedly not thrilled about.

Violet, who is currently a student at Yale University, recently took a selfie on campus with Lynda Lopez, the sister of her former stepmother. Not only were the two together, but an unnamed source tells the Daily Mail that Violet invited Lynda to make the visit because she wants to stay connected to JLo and her family. The source claimed…

Violet has a strong attachment to JLo and her family. It's quite confusing to Ben and Jen [Garner] because they do not understand why Violet is so adamant on keeping her close.

While this all has to be taken with a grain of salt, it’s at least understandable why Affleck could have had some issues with Violet remaining close to Jennifer Lopez and the rest of her family. The picture was taken before the divorce between Affleck and Lopez was finalized earlier this month. We’ve seen so many celebrity divorces become very contentious. Case in point: the split between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was only recently settled after nearly a decade of court fights.

If the same thing had happened between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, it would have been difficult enough for them, but having Affleck’s daughter remain friends with the “other side” would complicate matters even further. It also potentially puts Violet's mother in a strange spot as it's been reported that Jennifer Garner wants little contact with JLo anymore.

Luckily the Affleck/Lopez divorce was settled with little animosity. While Ben Affleck might not wish his daughter was so close to his ex's family, there’s no indication that he plans to stand in the way. The source claims that his ultimate feeling is that Violet is an adult so she’s allowed to be friends with whoever she wishes, even if Affleck might wish that the relationship was less public.

All of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s kids reportedly became close to JLo’s kids throughout the pair’s brief marriage. It’s unknown how much any of them are potentially interested in remaining friends or if, since many of them are not 18 yet, their parents might have a problem with that.

With Affleck and JLo now officially divorced, one assumes the two would like to move on with their lives. However, if one or more of their kids remain close to the other side then it would appear that Ben and JLo may be seeing each other on a more regular basis whether they like it or not.