What Jennifer Garner Was Up To As Ben Affleck And JLo Married For The Second Time

As long as there have been celebrities, the public has followed famous couples. And no famous pair has quite as much hype and adoration right now as Bennifer 2.0. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently tied the knot in Vegas , before having a big wedding party and second ceremony in Gerogia. And now we know what Jennifer Garner was up to as Affleck and JLo exchanged vows for the second time.

While Ben Affleck and JLo were a hot couple in the early 2000’s, they spent years away from each other after their split. During this time they both got married and had kids, with the Batman actor having this experience with actress Jennifer Garner. The Alias icon co-parents with Affleck, while also supporting him during speed bumps on his sobriety journey. But Garner wasn’t at the Bennifer wedding, and according to Page Six she spent that day shopping including a stop at Sam’s Club.

Photos of Jennifer Garner shopping in South Charleston, West Virginia occurred while Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s guests were celebrating their second marriage ceremony in Georgia . They had a weekend of events scheduled for their loved ones , which included both actors’ sets of children. But Garner spent her time in a more casual setting, even posing with fans as she shopped with her father and boyfriend.

The public has definitely been invested in the nuptials shared by Ben Affleck and JLo, with the pop star/actress recently admonishing guests who leaked footage to the public . But in addition to wanting information about the weekend of celebrations, the public has also been curious about Jennifer Garner’s reaction , especially since she wasn’t present during the wedding. Although an earlier report by Page Six indicated she might be happy to see her ex-husband move on. As an anonymous insider was quoted:

I’m sure she’s thrilled to get rid of her fourth child.

Shots fired. While this isn’t a quote from Jennifer Garner herself, it sounds like she doesn’t have any sore feelings about her ex-husband getting re-married. Her three kids attended the weekend of festivities for Bennifer 2.0, which was no doubt a touching aspect of the wedding for Ben Affleck. And if this anonymous source is to be believed, she’s happy about not having to take care of her ex anymore. But perhaps we should take this with a grain of salt.

The public has been eagerly following the story of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s current relationship the entire time, thanks to the years of history and because of how recently JLo and A-Rod had broken up at the time of their reunion. After traveling and spending time together, the pair broke the internet with their engagement and subsequent surprise marriage in Las Vegas. Although the pair has since been able to have a larger ceremony with their loved ones.