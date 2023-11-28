Are Will Smith And Jada Staying Married? She Updates Fans On What's Happening After Rumors Swirled

Celebrity couples have always fascinated the public, and there are few that have made as many headlines as Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. The pair have been together for decades and have family, but the inner workings of their relationship have continues to be a public manner, thanks to Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, as well as Jada’s recent tell-all book. But is the pair staying married? The Matrix actress revealed what’s happening after rumors swirled.

The Oscars slap resulted in Smith being banned from the Academy Awards , and his professional career is still in recovery mode. The discourse surrounding his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith got louder when she began promoting her book, and revealing more about the inner workings of their marriage, including why the Smiths temporary separation was positive. She recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show (via EW ), where she addressed their future together. In her words:

We’re staying together forever. I tried. We tried.

There you have it. Despite any ongoing chatter about their relationship, it looks like the pair of actors are staying together for the long run. As Jada Pinkett Smith told Barrymore, they had already tried to separate, and found their way back to each other. And one can only imagine how the increased public scrutiny over their relationship has brought them together.

Smith’s comments on Drew Barrymore help to show where her relationship with her husband currently stands. While Jada has been open about how their temporary separation made them stronger, there has been plenty of questions about their future from the public. Still, there’s ongoing discourse about the state of their marriage, as well as rumors about them having romantic connections outside of their marriage.

Indeed, rumors continue swirling about the pair of actors. Case in point: recent rumors that Will Smith slept with Duane Martin , which have been denied by both Will and Jada. This ongoing discourse about their interpersonal dynamic has no doubt affected the entire family, with Willow and Jaden Smith reportedly wished the family had more privacy .

But per her conversation with Drew Barrymore, the chatter and rumors about their relationship isn’t going to stop Jada Pinkett and Will Smith. One can only imagine what their conversations are like privately, but the two actors have seemingly always marched the beat of their own drum. And it looks like they’re not splitting up anytime soon.