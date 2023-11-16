Will And Jada Pinkett Smith Respond To Rumors He Slept With Duane Martin

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s relationship has had rumors surrounding it for years. Now, a new allegation has been made that Will Smith had a sexual relationship with Duane Martin. In response, the actors set the record straight by calling the rumor "ridiculous," "nonsense" and "fabricated," among other things.

The rumor began when Brother Bilal, who claims to be Smith’s former assistant, alleged that Will Smith slept with Duane Martin. While on The Breakfast Club show , Pinkett Smith was asked about these claims surrounding her husband and Martin. She denied these rumors, saying:

Let me just say this. It’s ridiculous, right? And it’s nonsense.

During an interview on Unwine With Tasha K , Brother Bilal claimed that he walked in on Smith and Martin having sex. Pinkett Smith explained that “this is a person that tried a shakedown, a money shakedown that didn’t work.” She said he worked with her partner on his book, and he claimed he was not paid properly for it. The actress said “this whole situation is based on that.”

Continuing to speak about the issue on The Breakfast Club, Jada Pinkett Smith said:

We’re gonna take legal action. Because it’s one thing to have your opinion about somebody, versus just making up salacious, malicious stories. So, that’s actionable. So we ‘gon roll with that.

Then, the Men in Black star’s rep responded to the allegation, telling TMZ :

This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false.

On the radio show, Pinkett Smith was asked about these rumors as they discussed the chapter of her memoir Worthy called “No Soccer Mom.” She opened up about the allegations that have surrounded her relationship with the I Am Legend star, which is how this claim about Smith and Martin came up.

With the release of her memoir Worthy, which the Red Table Talk host discussed on the radio show, a lot of new information has come to light about her relationship with Will Smith.

As many expected, she told her side of the story from the 2022 Oscars when the King Richard actor slapped Chris Rock .

Then, on the flip side, the Girls Trip star revealed that she and Smith had been separated for years, however, they are not divorced. She later explained that her relationship with Smith has “benefited” from her being open about their separation. Now, that this news has been out for a while, she also opened up about why she felt this split was necessary , saying that she “needed time for emotional maturity.”

As more news came out about Pinkett Smith and Smith’s relationship through this book and press tour, a PR expert weighed in on her approach calling it a “calculated strategy.” Since the release of Worthy, there has definitely been even more attention on the couple. So, along with candidly speaking about their relationship, they’re also responding to rumors, like this one about the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star and Duane Martin.

While they are separated, clearly, they still care deeply for each other. When it came to these rumors surrounding Will Smith and Duane Martin both the actor and Pinkett Smith were quick to deny the claims, and passionately explain that they are “fabricated” and “nonsense,” as the rep and the actress said, respectively.