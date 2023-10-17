How Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith’s Kids Allegedly Feel About Their Separation And More Being Revealed

Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed a lot of personal information about her relationship with Will Smith over the last several days. It certainly has to be tough for the couple to have to deal with the response from the public, but one has to believe that it is even tougher for people close to them who have even less control over the situation: their kids.

Willow Smith has previously talked about understanding her parents' relationship and that they are more than just her parents, being in the public eye. A source tells ET that the kids, including Will’s son Trey from a previous marriage, wish that less about the family was public knowledge, if only because they are sympathetic to how all of this is impacting their father. The source claimed…

They know he has been going through a lot lately and this isn't helping. They wish some of their family's private matters remained private.

It’s certainly an understandable reaction when it feels like all eyes are on your family to wish they were not. The children are in the public eye already simply by being the kids of famous people, which means they’re going to get asked about their feelings on things their parents do, which has to be more than a little awkward. It's probably not something any of them want to talk about.

Jada Pinkett Smith recently revealed that she and Will Smith have actually been separated for several years, something that was certainly a shock considering they have continued to appear to be a couple in public, and the infamous Oscar slap was connected to their relationship. Jada Pinkett Smith discussed the slap in the same interview where she revealed the separation.

For his part, the anonymous source says that Will Smith is doing his best to tune out the noise. Whatever happens with the relationship, the source claims Will will be supportive of Jada, but he also is making sure to take care of himself. The source continued…

He's trying not to let any outside noise impact him. Will loves Jada and feels like he has always had her back and always will. He has been trying to be supportive, while also taking care of himself.

We saw some of this battling of the “outside noise” earlier this week when Will Smith posted a video of himself on Instagram in which Smith was taking a nap at sea, with a note that he had gone “notifications off.” Jada Pinkett Smith responded to the post with a laugh, because sometimes you have to laugh at these things. If there is one thing that is likely keeping this couple, and the family, on the same page, it's having to deal with all of this together.