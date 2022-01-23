Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Rep Provides Update After The Star Is Involved In Multi-Car Accident

There are many Hollywood icons who are beloved by their celebrity colleagues as well as the public at large. Stars like Samuel L. Jackson, Harrison Ford and the recently departed Betty White have reached this level of stardom. The same is also true for Arnold Schwarzenegger, as the Terminator actor continues to entertain audiences through his work and social media activity. So many were likely sorry to hear that the star had been involved in a multi-car accident this weekend. Thankfully though, Schwarzenegger’s rep has provided a positive update on the actor’s status.

The accident occured on Allenford Ave. and Sunset Blvd, during which the 74-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger was driving a Yukon, according to People . The car ultimately made contact with a red Toyota Prius, causing the SUV to roll atop the vehicle before it rolled onto a Porsche Cayenne. Schwarzenegger’s airbags activated and, per his spokesperson, he’s doing OK:

He is fine, his only concern right now is for the woman who was injured.

Per the trade, the woman, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries. TMZ originally broke the news of the accident and reported that the woman was bleeding heavily from her head. Sources from local law enforcement tell the news outlet that the actor is allegedly at fault in the situation. They claim that the Expendables alum was turning left but that there was apparently a left turn arrow that was still red. The star has reportedly not been ticketed.

As of this writing, no arrests have been made, and authorities do not believe that alcohol was a factor in the incident. TMZ also captured pictures from the scene, where Arnold Schwarzenegger remained alongside his friend, Jake Stansfield. A source also mentioned that Schwarzenegger would like to personally check up on the woman who was injured.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been quite busy over the past year. Just recently, the actor finalized his divorce from Maria Shriver , after the two initially split back in 2011. The Hollywood vet has also been finding ways to stay productive amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and one of the prime ways he’s done so is by starting a newsletter . He’s also been spending time with family over the past year, particularly his children and grandchild. The former bodybuilder has even reunited with Sylvester Stallone . It would seem that one of his favorite pastimes is watching the critically acclaimed Yellowstone . And like many, he now has to endure the long wait for Season 5 now that the fourth is over.

But more immediately though, he’ll have to attend to the specifics of the recent car accident. Only time will tell how the local authorities choose to handle things. And while they do, let’s hope that the injured woman recovers quickly and peacefully and that the Hollywood titan is able to see her and wish her well.