Zach Braff Talks Working With Florence Pugh, Directing Morgan Freeman In 'A Good Person'

Zach Braff, the writer, director, and producer behind the new film A Good Person, starring Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman, joins the show! He talks about the amazing performance by Pugh in this film, what it’s like to direct a legend like Morgan Freeman, collaborating with John Travolta, and more.

Stick around after the interview to hear our review of his new film, as well as our thoughts on Tetris which hits Apple TV+ this week. Also dropping in theaters though is a surprise favorite of the year, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves so stay tuned through the episode for our review.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:06:43 - Zach Braff Interview: A Good Person, Working With Morgan Freeman, Florence Pugh and More

00:36:10 - Tetris Review

00:40:48 - A Good Person Review

00:48:03 - Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Review

00:59:43 - Our Favorite Hugh Grant Movie

