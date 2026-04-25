The Rock Trolling Kevin Hart's Storytelling Abilities Came Out Of Nowhere, But I'm Glad He Has Mad Respect For Jumanji's Jack Black
I wouldn't expect anything else from these three.
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Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart always seem to be trolling each other, and you know what, I never get sick of it. Most recently, while promoting Jumanji: Open World, The Rock made fun of the comedian’s storytelling abilities. It felt like it came out of nowhere, which makes it funnier. However, what makes this whole situation even better, right after the Smashing Machine star did this, he showed some mad respect for his other Jumanji co-star, Jack Black.
Now, with the third Jumanji starring these guys and Karen Gillan set to premiere on Christmas on the 2026 movie schedule, they’ve been spending lots of time together. This included them taking a trip to CinemaCon, and The Rock posted a video on Instagram from there of him walking down the hall with Hart and Black. Take a look:
A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)
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In the video, Hart and Black are telling a story about the comedian pitching the School of Rock actor something. I’m not sure what project they’re talking about exactly, but whatever it was, Jack Black wanted to read the script first.Article continues below
Anyway, the point of the video in relation to this story is that Dwayne Johnson was listening to these two tell this tale. Then, in the caption, he decided to judge their storytelling abilities, writing this about his pal Kevin Hart:
Then to make matters even better, Johnson used the final part of his post to both joke about Hart and compliment Black, as he wrote:
Love the mad respect for Jack Black! I also find it funny that it also helps hammer home The Rock's roast on Hart.
This kind of tolling has been going on for years between the two actors; however, as they’ve been working together on this new Jumanji movie, the tomfoolery has been upped.
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During production, The Rock posted a video of Hart throwing a tantrum in the backseat of a car they were filming in, writing that he was getting “whiny about his carseat.” Meanwhile, Hart posted a video of himself secretly filming Johnson before he noticed what was going on. The back-and-forth has always been consistent, and clearly, it’s stayed the same through filming this new project.
I have a feeling it will be that way through the press tour, too, and I think this video single-handedly proves that. Jumanji 4 wrapped production in March, so now the wait is on for its Christmas Day premiere. However, while we wait, I’m sure the cast will have more fun posts to share that both troll and compliment each other.
Clearly, they have a good time together (despite how often Johnson and Hart complain about each other), and I am looking forward to the stories they have to share about the making of this movie. However, if you want The Rock to listen to them…maybe have Jack Black tell them instead of Kevin Hart.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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