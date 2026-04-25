The Rock Trolling Kevin Hart's Storytelling Abilities Came Out Of Nowhere, But I'm Glad He Has Mad Respect For Jumanji's Jack Black

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart always seem to be trolling each other , and you know what, I never get sick of it. Most recently, while promoting Jumanji: Open World , The Rock made fun of the comedian’s storytelling abilities. It felt like it came out of nowhere, which makes it funnier. However, what makes this whole situation even better, right after the Smashing Machine star did this, he showed some mad respect for his other Jumanji co-star, Jack Black.

Now, with the third Jumanji starring these guys and Karen Gillan set to premiere on Christmas on the 2026 movie schedule , they’ve been spending lots of time together. This included them taking a trip to CinemaCon, and The Rock posted a video on Instagram from there of him walking down the hall with Hart and Black. Take a look:

A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock) A photo posted by on

In the video, Hart and Black are telling a story about the comedian pitching the School of Rock actor something. I’m not sure what project they’re talking about exactly, but whatever it was, Jack Black wanted to read the script first.

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Anyway, the point of the video in relation to this story is that Dwayne Johnson was listening to these two tell this tale. Then, in the caption, he decided to judge their storytelling abilities, writing this about his pal Kevin Hart:

You have no idea how hard it is for me to listen to [Kevin Hart] tell a story, when every cell in my body is screaming ‘will you shut the fuck up, who gives a shit.’ So I smile the whole time and even say a few words of encouragement back to him to make him feel seen — I’m a good friend.

Then to make matters even better, Johnson used the final part of his post to both joke about Hart and compliment Black, as he wrote:

ps - I can listen to [Jack Black] tell me stories all day 🤎🤍🥂

Love the mad respect for Jack Black! I also find it funny that it also helps hammer home The Rock's roast on Hart.

This kind of tolling has been going on for years between the two actors; however, as they’ve been working together on this new Jumanji movie, the tomfoolery has been upped.

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During production, The Rock posted a video of Hart throwing a tantrum in the backseat of a car they were filming in, writing that he was getting “whiny about his carseat.” Meanwhile, Hart posted a video of himself secretly filming Johnson before he noticed what was going on. The back-and-forth has always been consistent, and clearly, it’s stayed the same through filming this new project.

I have a feeling it will be that way through the press tour, too, and I think this video single-handedly proves that. Jumanji 4 wrapped production in March , so now the wait is on for its Christmas Day premiere. However, while we wait, I’m sure the cast will have more fun posts to share that both troll and compliment each other.

Clearly, they have a good time together (despite how often Johnson and Hart complain about each other), and I am looking forward to the stories they have to share about the making of this movie. However, if you want The Rock to listen to them…maybe have Jack Black tell them instead of Kevin Hart.