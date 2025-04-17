As Liv And Mia Tyler Opened Up About Their Dad, Steven, They Claimed He Used Scarves On His Microphone To ‘Hide’ Drugs Onstage

News
By published

Let’s “walk this way” about Steven Tyler’s onstage scarves.

Steven Tyler in the music video of Dude (Looks Like a Lady).
(Image credit: Geffen Records)

Liv and Mia Tyler are celebrities who grew up with a famous parent, Steven Tyler. He's the frontman for Aerosmith and one of the previous American Idol judges from seasons 10 and 11. However, the two sisters opened up on allegations that their father would use the trademark scarves on his microphone to “hide” his drugs onstage.

Steven Tyler always knew how to give electrifying performances when singing hit songs like “Cryin’,” “Dude (Looks Like a Lady),” and “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.” Other than his high screams and wide vocal range, Tyler was also known for tying scarves on his microphone onstage. While Liv and Mia Tyler were talking on the podcast Sibling Revelry about how “wild” their father was with his “stamina” and being a “magical unicorn,” Mia also spoke about what the “Walk This Way” singer would allegedly really use his colorful onstage scarves for:

Well, this is also the story of why he has scarves on his microphone is because he liked to hide his pills and whatnot, so he could do them live on stage. That is a very true story.

At the height of Aerosmith’s fame, Steven Tyler and bandmate Joe Perry were known as the Toxic Twins for their drug use on and off stage. Tyler’s drug use was negatively impacting his performances, to the point where in 1980, he collapsed onstage and didn’t get up for the remainder of the show. In 1988, the band, a doctor and manager Tim Collins staged an intervention for the “Angel” singer and he entered rehab, which followed a long road to recovery.

Podcast show hosts Kate and Oliver Hudson appeared to be in shock hearing of Steven Tyler’s alleged scarf use. Mia Tyler got real on how her father supposedly was able to hide drugs in that onstage fashion accessory:

He would have little pockets sewn so he could be on stage and just take whatever it was that he was ingesting. So, he was pretty wild.

It absolutely must have been “wild” to be raised by a legendary rock star like Steven Tyler. Some fascinating facts about Liv Tyler and her relationship with her dad is not even knowing the true identity of the "Sweet Emotion" singer until she was 11. The Lord of the Rings cast member thought her dad was her mom’s longtime partner, Todd Rundgren, until she ran into her biological father at Rundgren’s concerts.

From then on, the two began to spend more time together, with her acting debut being in Aerosmith’s “Crazy” music video. Back in 2022, the father-daughter duo even had an adorable outing at Disneyland Paris with the proud rock-n-roll dad excited to see his daughter on a poster outside of an attraction. What a pair the two are!

Mia and Liv Tyler’s claims about their father hiding drugs onstage in his scarves add another layer to how addiction was literally woven into the fabric of his life. The same accessory that helped define Steven's rock star image apparently had a deeper meaning. However, stories like this are important to tell to break the stigma of addiction and the importance of recovery.

TOPICS
Carly Levy
Carly Levy
Entertainment Writer

Just your average South Floridian cinephile who believes the pen is mightier than the sword.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

This BTS Footage Of Tom Cruise's Wild Plane Stunt In Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Has My Stomach In Knots (And I Love It)

Why Johnny Depp Doesn't Prefer Using The Word 'Comeback' To Describe His Return To Movies

32 Famous Actors Who Took Hiatuses
See more latest
Most Popular
The Doctor crying in Doctor Who
Doctor Who Fans Have Been Speculating About Why Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor Cries, And Russell T. Davies Set The Record Straight
anthony mackie in captain america: brave new world
Anthony Mackie Took His Sons To The Captain America: Brave New World Premiere, And I'm Dying Over Their Biggest Highlight Of The Night
American Idol judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan
‘Did Bezos Serve Mushrooms?’ Luke Bryan Jokes About Katy Perry’s Comments After Historic Space Flight
Tom Cruise hangs onto a plane&#039;s landing gear in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.
This BTS Footage Of Tom Cruise's Wild Plane Stunt In Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Has My Stomach In Knots (And I Love It)
Troy and Gabriella in back of theater in High School Musical
Vanessa Hudgens Threw It Back To Her Time With Zac Efron, And Disney Channel Kid In Me Is Freaking Out
Caterina Scorsone, James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson on Grey&#039;s Anatomy.
A Yellowstone Actress Is Joining Grey's Anatomy, And I Hope She Doesn't Fight The Surgeons Like She Fought Beth Dutton
Holland&#039;s Spider-Man and Benthal&#039;s Punisher side by side
The Story Behind How Tom Holland And Jon Bernthal Helped Each Other Audition For Their Massive Marvel Roles: ‘I’m Gonna Get This’
Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2024
Roman Reigns Surprising Comments About His WWE Future Are Making Rounds, But I Don't Think It Means What People Are Saying
Charlize Theron glaring at Seth Rogen and Ike Barinholtz in The Studio
Charlize Theron Only Had One Line In Apple TV+'s The Studio. Why The Co-Creator Told Me It Was The 'Most Baller Thing Ever'
DC animation&#039;s Man of Tomorrow featuring Lobo, Jason Momoa, and his odd haircut in The Minecraft Movie.
Turns Out Those ‘Leaks’ Of Supergirl’s Lobo Are Fake, And Fans Are Not Happy