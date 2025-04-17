As Liv And Mia Tyler Opened Up About Their Dad, Steven, They Claimed He Used Scarves On His Microphone To ‘Hide’ Drugs Onstage

Liv and Mia Tyler are celebrities who grew up with a famous parent , Steven Tyler. He's the frontman for Aerosmith and one of the previous American Idol judges from seasons 10 and 11. However, the two sisters opened up on allegations that their father would use the trademark scarves on his microphone to “hide” his drugs onstage.

Steven Tyler always knew how to give electrifying performances when singing hit songs like “Cryin’,” “Dude (Looks Like a Lady),” and “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.” Other than his high screams and wide vocal range, Tyler was also known for tying scarves on his microphone onstage. While Liv and Mia Tyler were talking on the podcast Sibling Revelry about how “wild” their father was with his “stamina” and being a “magical unicorn,” Mia also spoke about what the “Walk This Way” singer would allegedly really use his colorful onstage scarves for:

Well, this is also the story of why he has scarves on his microphone is because he liked to hide his pills and whatnot, so he could do them live on stage. That is a very true story.

At the height of Aerosmith’s fame, Steven Tyler and bandmate Joe Perry were known as the Toxic Twins for their drug use on and off stage. Tyler’s drug use was negatively impacting his performances, to the point where in 1980, he collapsed onstage and didn’t get up for the remainder of the show. In 1988, the band, a doctor and manager Tim Collins staged an intervention for the “Angel” singer and he entered rehab, which followed a long road to recovery.

Podcast show hosts Kate and Oliver Hudson appeared to be in shock hearing of Steven Tyler’s alleged scarf use. Mia Tyler got real on how her father supposedly was able to hide drugs in that onstage fashion accessory:

He would have little pockets sewn so he could be on stage and just take whatever it was that he was ingesting. So, he was pretty wild.

It absolutely must have been “wild” to be raised by a legendary rock star like Steven Tyler. Some fascinating facts about Liv Tyler and her relationship with her dad is not even knowing the true identity of the "Sweet Emotion" singer until she was 11. The Lord of the Rings cast member thought her dad was her mom’s longtime partner, Todd Rundgren, until she ran into her biological father at Rundgren’s concerts.

From then on, the two began to spend more time together, with her acting debut being in Aerosmith’s “Crazy” music video. Back in 2022, the father-daughter duo even had an adorable outing at Disneyland Paris with the proud rock-n-roll dad excited to see his daughter on a poster outside of an attraction. What a pair the two are!

Mia and Liv Tyler’s claims about their father hiding drugs onstage in his scarves add another layer to how addiction was literally woven into the fabric of his life. The same accessory that helped define Steven's rock star image apparently had a deeper meaning. However, stories like this are important to tell to break the stigma of addiction and the importance of recovery.