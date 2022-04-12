Steven Tyler Visiting Disneyland Paris With Daughter Liv Is The Most Adorable Thing You'll See Today

Disney Parks are the place that fans all over the world go to see their favorite animated characters like Mickey and Minnie or live-action characters like Jack Sparrow. But at some Disney Parks you can also see Steven Tyler, both on attractions and apparently wandering the parks. A video was recently posted showing Steven and Liv Tyler visiting Disneyland Paris, which celebrates its 30th anniversary today and all Steven Tyler wanted to do was show off that his daughter’s face was on display.

Liv Tyler recently posted a TikTok video filmed by her and featuring her father, Aerosmith front man Steven Tyler, at Walt Disney Studios Park-- the second gate of Disneyland Paris. The resort actually contains, or at least use to contain, both famous members of the Tyler family, as Steven Tyler mentions here that the park has a version of Disney World’s Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster. But he’s not nearly as excited about that as he is that there’s a Liv Tyler poster on a wall outside another now defunct attraction. Check out how proud this dad is.

This is just great to see. All the things going on at Disneyland Paris and the thing Steven Tyler is the most excited about is that his daughter’s face is on a poster outside an attraction. And you can hear Liv Tyler laughing the entire time. It’s just an incredibly sweet moment.

While the post is recent, the video itself is not. The building that Steven Tyler is showing off housed Armageddon – Les Effets Speciaux, a special effects stage show focused on the film Armageddon. The film is technically a “Disney movie” in that it was distributed by Touchstone Pictures, one of the subsidiaries of Walt Disney Studios.

Both the Armageddon show and the Paris version of the Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster are gone, making way for the Disneyland Paris version of Avengers Campus . The special effects show is being replaced by WEB-Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure, an attraction also found at Disneyland Resort . The Aerosmith-themed roller coaster is getting a facelift. The coaster itself will remain, but it will get a Marvel re-theme and become an Iron Man coaster.