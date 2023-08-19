Did You Catch The Cool Back To The Future II Reference Between T’Challa And Shuri In Black Panther?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for entertaining audiences in a myriad of ways. During its lifespan, it’s presented viewers with larger-than-life characters, impressive set pieces, sweet action sequences and some truly gut-wrenching moments. The film and TV franchise also tends to dish out a few A+ pop culture references here and there. They can pop up at almost any given moment, whether it be a casual conversation between characters or in the midst of a massive battle. 2018’s Black Panther is no exception, as it features an excellent Back to the Future Part II reference during a scene involving T’Challa and Shuri. Some may not be aware of that little link, and we’re going to discuss it for a while.

While pop culture references may seem small, they’re incredibly important, because they help keep Marvel Studios’ fantastical productions somewhat grounded and relatable. It’s delightful when Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord name-drops the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the Ark of the Covenant (from Raiders of the Lost Ark) in Guardians of the Galaxy. You also can’t help but smile when Peter Parker mentions that “old movie” The Empire Strikes Back while trying to take down Giant Man during Captain America: Civil War’s fateful airport battle. The BTTF nod in Ryan Coogler’s movie is a bit more subtle but well-placed nonetheless. So without further ado, let’s talk out the scene and reference.

What Happens During The Specific Black Panther Scene?

The scene in question occurs as T’Challa is readying himself for a trip to South Korea, where he hopes to capture arms dealer Ulysses Klaue. While preparing, he pays a visit to the lab of his younger sister, super genius Shuri, who’s one of the MCU’s funniest characters . Their chat eventually turns to her brother’s wardrobe, specifically his vintage open-toe sandals, which he wore to mark his first day as king of Wakanda. The tech prodigy humorously chastises her brother for his choice of footwear while also assuming that the elders probably appreciated the shoes. He doesn’t wear those sandals for long, though.

Shuri eventually presents the superhero with a different kind of shoe, which she refers to as being “fully-automated.” The moment T’Challa steps on two soles, a fresh pair of kicks manifest around his feet almost instantly. It’s a cool sight to behold and is a testament to the technology that’s available in the advanced African nation. Shuri also explains that their entirely sound absorbent and humorously says she’s dubbed them “sneakers.” (Get it?) To me, this whole exchange amounts to a relatively lovely moment between brother and sister. However, what’s most interesting is that the teen scientist says that the automated nature of the shoes is reminiscent of the ones from “the old American movie” their father used to watch.

Right away, some may immediately understand just why that line might be referring to Robert Zemeckis’ 1989 science fiction sequel. If you’re not sure, however, don’t worry. We’re going to explain that connection now.

How Back To The Future Part II Seemingly Connects To That Black Panther Moment

Back to the Future Part II actually sees Marty McFly, his girlfriend, Jennifer Parker, and Emmett “Doc” Brown going to… well, the future. They land in the year 2015 to be exact, as Brown and McFly attempt to prevent an event that systematically damages the latter’s family. Their plan to rectify the matter involves Michael J. Fox’s Marty having to dress up as his future son. Christopher Lloyd’s Doc gives him a jacket, cap and most notably a futuristic pair of Nike Mags. The shoes didn’t automatically appear on one’s feet as was the case with Shuri’s invention. However, they did have automatic laces. Check them out in the clip from the movie below:

Those shoes became incredibly iconic, and many desired some for themselves. So many were excited when replicas were released in 2011. Those iterations didn’t have power-lacing but, by 2014, Nike promised the Back to the Future shoes would be released with their capabilities from the movie. The futuristic gadget was talked up again in 2015 and, by 2016, they were released to benefit the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. (As a fan of the movie, I personally would’ve loved to have snagged a pair for myself.)

One would think that Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole – who co-wrote Black Panther – were fans of the beloved movie as well. Though the Steven Spielberg-produced movie isn’t explicitly named, it seems to be a given that it’s the “old American movie” being referred to. Kudos to the pair for sliding in such a solid reference. They certainly won’t be the last to tip their caps to the ‘80s classic, and they certainly aren’t the first.

What Other Films And TV Shows Have Referenced The Back To The Future Franchise?

When it comes to it, Back to the Future sits alongside Star Wars, Indiana Jones and more as one of the most referenced and lampooned film franchises in history. Countless TV shows and movies have referenced the films at some point or another. The Simpsons, The Office and American Dad! are only a few of the series to pay homage to it. This year, The Flash even referenced it during a scene in which Barry Allen questions why some folks are under the impression that Eric Stoltz played Marty McFly. (Stoltz was cast before being replaced by Michael J. Fox, and there’s some footage of Stoltz that’s been made available .) Also, in the MCU, Scott Lang evokes the franchise while Bruce Banner is explaining time travel in Avengers: Endgame. Check out some references in the video below:

Black Panther’s reference to Back to the Future may not be as grandiose as some of the nods included in the clip above. However, the movie fan in me can’t help but appreciate it, and I’d like to think that I’m not the only one who feels that way. Here’s hoping the MCU manages to drop in a few other slick pop culture references as time goes on.