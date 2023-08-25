Could Barbarian Get A Sequel? Actress Georgina Campbell Offers Honest Thoughts

It’s a great time to be a horror fan. The genre has been experiencing a renaissance for a number of years now, to the delight of moviegoers. In addition to some of the best horror movie franchises returning with new sequels, we’ve also been treated to a number of original concepts. That includes Zach Cregger’s Barbarian , which was one of the best horror movies of 2022 and a completely wild ride. Given its critical and box office success, fans are wondering if we might be The Mother back on the big screen in a sequel. Barbarian’s Georgina Campbell recently offered her honest thoughts about this concept.

Actress Georgina Campbell played protagonist Tess in Barbarian, and absolutely sold every twist and turn of the horror flick. The ending of Barbarian saw her miraculously surviving, while also forming an unexpected bond with the monstrous Mother. Campbell spoke to ComicBook about whether or not a sequel is being developed, and she answered honestly, saying:

Zach doesn't want to do a sequel. He's very much, it's stand-alone, it was really good, and I think sometimes with certain things, that's the best way to go. He is the creator, the writer, director, so he knows. That's his thing, he doesn't want to expand upon it, so just leave it alone.

Do you hear that sound? It’s countless Barbarian fans out there crying because apparently the horror property won’t grow into a full-blown franchise. Because per the movie’s star, filmmaker Zach Cregger isn’t interested in expanding the narrative with another film. This stands in juxtaposition to Cregger previously revealing he actually had a few ideas that could grow into a sequel.

Campbell’s comments about Barbarian 2 are sure to be disappointing for horror fanatics like me who would like to learn more about the twisted underground world of the 2022 flick. Throughout the runtime of Barbarian, we learn that the monstrous villain is actually a victim of generations of inbreeding and sexual assault. While she perished in the third act of the movie, there are decades of time that could have presumably been explored via sequels.

Another reason why so many horror fans were hoping for a Barbarian sequel was because of just how wild of a ride the original movie was . At first we follow Tess as she arrives at an Airbnb that’s already being occupied by Bill Skarsgård’s Keith. The first act makes it seem like Keith might be a creepy villain, only for them to discover underground tunnels, and Mother popping up and brutally murdering him. Tess is presumed dead, Justin Long’s AJ is revealed to be the owner of the house, also seemingly unaware of the tunnel systems. Tess and AJ unite to try and survive their ordeal, with plenty of twists and turns along the way. Barbarian ’s spoilers were heavily guarded ahead of its release, making for a great theatrical experience. Unfortunately it doesn’t seem like a squeal is happening.