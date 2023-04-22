Barbie’s Issa Rae Humorously Drops F-Bomb While Attempting To Dodge Spoilers

Barbie’s plot has been kept tightly under wraps amid Warner Bros.' first round of promotion. Of course, that doesn't seem to have hindered the movie from earning major buzz. The latest trailer gave fans a thrill with Margot Robbie's fabulous pink looks , and many have also been swooning over Ryan Gosling's Ken and his holy abs. Despite that excitement though, some are still looking for more specific story details. Issa Rae, who’ll be playing one of the many Barbies in the movie, has been aiming to avoid dropping spoilers and, during her latest attempt, she humorously dropped an f-bomb.

While we don't know much about Barbie, the trailer suggests that Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's characters are going to take a trip of sorts (with the latter even bringing his rollerblades). One of the posters also revealed that Issa Rae's version of the beloved doll is a president of sorts. However, don’t expect Rae to spill anything, as she wouldn't even further confirm that while speaking to People about Greta Gerwig's upcoming movie:

You're not about to get me in trouble. I'm going to let [director] Greta [Gerwig] and [star] Margot [Robbie] take the lead, and I'm shutting the f--- up and sitting back.

More on Barbie (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures) Barbie: An Updated Cast List, Including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling And More

I'd say that this is probably a smart move on the actress' part, and the f-bomb puts a funny and firm exclamation point on the comedian's decision not to get into serious details. And personally, I don't mind being surprised when I sit down in the theater to watch the film. It should also be said that even if she could talk about the movie, it may be a bit too complex to put into words. Issa Rae previously said she didn’t fully understand Barbie 's plot when it was pitched during her first meeting with Greta Gerwig. However, that didn’t stop the Insecure actress from agreeing to be part of this big-screen event, and she adds a firm level of star power to an already-stacked cast.

Franchise devotees have not been holding back their excitement for one of the biggest titles of the schedule of 2023 new movie releases . After those great cast posters dropped, fans began making their own one-sheets with icons like Zendaya . Not only that but, after the second trailer dropped, many began obsessing over Margot Robbie’s flawless feet again. Like all of them, Issa Rae is also pumped about the flick:

It's been amazing. I'm super, super excited that people are excited, and I'm just sitting back waiting for it all to come out.

Issa Rae has proven herself to be a formidable comedic talent, and that might be a major reason why Greta Gerwig tapped her for a role. I'm curious to learn more about her character and am confident that she'll nail the role, whatever it ends up entailing. With the movie set to release in just a few months, we may learn more about what we can expect from the movie. But based on this latest convo, we can probably expect only further deflections -- and maybe another funny f-bomb or two -- from Rae ahead of the premiere.

You can check out Barbie when it finally opens in theaters on July 21st.