Beanie Feldstein Got Married With Kaitlyn Dever, Sarah Paulson And More Hollywood Pals On Hand, See Her Gorgeous Dress

Among the fun things you need to know about Beanie Feldstein is the fact that she loves summer camp. She loves it so much that when she and her partner, producer Bonnie Chance-Roberts, celebrated their wedding, they did it in the most unique and nostalgic way. The couple hosted a camp-themed extravaganza in the picturesque Hudson Valley, immersing their guests in a whimsical and sentimental atmosphere. The star-studded event featured Hollywood pals like Kaitlyn Dever , Sarah Paulson , Ben Platt and many more, making it a truly memorable occasion. But, just wait until you see her gorgeous dress!

Sharing the joyous news on social media, the Booksmart star took to Instagram to give us a sneak peek of her enchanting wedding gown. The photo showcases her in a mesmerizing Gucci creation that flawlessly merges vintage charm with a modern twist. It's a dress that exudes both modesty and sensuality, capturing the essence of her personal style. Feast your eyes on this breathtaking masterpiece below:

The wedding ceremony itself was an intimate affair held at a picturesque location, attended by close friends and family. Among the guests was the talented actress Sarah Paulson, who starred alongside Feldstein in the critically acclaimed third season of Ryan Murphy’s series Impeachment: American Crime Story . The couple's decision to keep the event private showcased the depth of their bond and the love they share with each other as well as their friends and family.

Also in attendance was Kaitlyn Dever, who, with the Lady Bird actress, captivated audiences with their portrayal of best friends in the beloved coming-of-age comedy Booksmart . The two have cultivated a genuine connection that continues to flourish. In a heartwarming Instagram post, The Last Man Standing star shared a glimpse of the ceremony, expressing her joy for the newlyweds with a simple and heartfelt message: "B&B are married. ❤️" Get a glimpse of the joyous occasion below:

As news of the wedding spread like wildfire, fans and A-list well-wishers from Hollywood took to social media to shower the newlyweds with congratulatory messages. Natasha Lyonne, the star of Peacock's hit series Poker Face , expressed her admiration for the couple. In a comment, she couldn't help but share her heartfelt support for the pair’s union, writing:

Congratulations!!!😍😍😍😍

Someone who knows a thing or two about fashion, Queer Eye’s Tan France, had nothing but praise for the Neighbor’s 2 performer’s wedding look. He commented:

You look absolutely beautiful, Beanie. Such a gorgeous dress! ❤️

But the best reaction came from the charming Bridgerton actor, Thomas Flynn. Overwhelmed by his fellow actor’s elegance, he playfully revealed that most people were left speechless, only able to let out gasps of amazement in response to her breathtaking appearance. He said:

Oh, how we all gasped

Among the heartfelt comments, one that stood out as particularly meaningful came from none other than the mother of the How to Build a Girl star herself. Sharon Feldstein proudly showed her support for her daughter on this momentous day, making it clear that her admiration was not mere parental pride. In a comment filled with love, she declared:

The most gorgeous bride, and it’s not bragging if it’s true!

This milestone marks a new chapter in Feldstein and Chance-Robert's relationship. The heartfelt comments from these notable figures in the entertainment industry reflect the collective awe and joy surrounding their wedding, making it clear that it was a special day that was truly one for the books.