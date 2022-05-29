Ben Affleck And JLo May Be Closer To Ringing Those Wedding Bells Than We Thought

Of her more iconic film roles, Jennifer Lopez has portrayed a wedding planner, a terrorized newlywed, a jilted wife-to-be and, in the upcoming Shotgun Wedding, a bride with cold feet. She’s also been married three times before in her real life. So in truth, JLo knows about nuptials probably more than most. The sudsy bathtub proposal from her beau, Ben Affleck, of late means wedding bells will be ringing yet again for the actress and, as a matter of fact, they might just be ringing sooner than we all thought.

According to a source for Entertainment Tonight, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are hoping to do a “destination or tropical wedding” in the very near future. And if history is any indication, a fast-track option is indeed possible. I mean, the two got engaged in April, only a year after they took up dating, which is how things kind of panned out when they started dating (the first time) in the early aughts.

If this is true, then it looks like it’ll potentially be a full year of express celeb weddings all around. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just made major headlines for their extravagant third wedding set in Italy this month. Likewise, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly hoping to do an on-brand, gothic-style wedding relatively soon as well. But we all know that whatever Bennifer decides to do for their soiree, it’ll be the true wedding of the century.

Their relationship is a long time coming, after all. As most remember, they were the “It” celebrity couple once upon a time, right up until their original split back in 2004. Ben Affleck apparently reflects on their famous history in JLo’s upcoming BTS documentary Halftime (slated for an exclusive release on June 14 for those with Netflix subscriptions). Hopefully, the hefty media attention aimed at them again in the present doesn’t lead to another breakup, as was suggested that happened all those years ago (in their first engagement) by Affleck’s father when he revealed some honest thoughts on the new proposal.

JLo herself, though, has been candid about how things are different at this stage in her life. Ahead of her marriage to the Batman actor, in fact, she stated that she’s much better balancing work and family than she was over a decade ago. It’s a “super important” priority, she says.

So it would seem. Per the outlet, the couple is still looking for a forever home that they can spend “even more time together there than they already do.” In addition, the blending of their two families has already commenced, with even Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner, their kids and JLo’s kids from her marriage to Marc Anthony spotted hanging out together.

Still, as of yet, there’s been no official date confirmed for Bennifer's big day. But here’s hoping it is actually sooner than later.