'Ben And Jennifer Are Still Connected.' What's Going On With The Two A-Listers As They Inch Closer To Finalizing Divorce

For as long as there have been famous people, celebrity couples have captured the attention of public. Some modern examples include Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, as well as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Another pair that's made countless headlines over the years is Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who are currently in the midst of their separation. But what's going on with the two A-Listers as they inch closer to finalizing their divorce? Let's break down the latest.

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck back in August, after months of rumors about them already being separated. Bennifer is working with a famous divorce lawyer to settle things out of court, so what's their relationship look like? A new report by Page Six offers some details, with an anonymous insider close to the couple offering:

They have every intention of continuing to be in each other’s lives despite not being romantically involved. Ben and Jennifer are still connected and they do communicate when it involves their kids.

There you have it. It sounds like, while their marriage is crumbling, there's not all that much ill-will between the pair of A-listers. Instead, they're keeping things civil and hoping to stay in each others lives. And that includes continuing to support their blended family. How sweet is that?

This report about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's amicable split is just another example of celebrities practicing "conscious uncoupling", a term made famous by Gwyneth Paltrow. The idea is that a break-up doesn't need to be full of drama, and that former couples can separate without it getting ugly. It certainly seems like Bennifer is doing just that, especially since they didn't have a prenup in place for their marriage.

Affleck and Lopez broke the internet when they got back together, eventually getting married in Vegas in the summer of 2022. Since then the public has been obsessed with what's been going on their relationship, especially when they attended public events together. Case in point: Affleck going viral for looking miserable at the Grammys. The discourse got wild enough that lip readers were trying to figure out private conversations between the two stars.

The specifics of why Affleck and Lopez are getting divorced is unclear, as there are a variety of conflicting reports circulating online. But whatever the reason is, it sounds like the they are trying to keep things as civil as possible. And now that their children are close, they're making sure those relationships can continue in the wake of the divorce. So perhaps co-parenting is going to continue for the foreseeable future.

