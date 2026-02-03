Who Needs A Super Bowl Ad When We Have This Clip Of Matt Damon Knowing Ben Affleck's Dunkin' Order?

Few celebrities are as hilariously connected to the brands they advertise for as Ben Affleck is to Dunkin’. He and the ever-popular donut franchise are now several years into their partnership, which has turned the Oscar winner’s real love of the restaurant into a series of viral ads and sold out merch. As Affleck does in the 2026 movie, The Rip, he shared the screen in the popular DunKings ad in 2024 with his bestie, Matt Damon. It now looks like this year’s Dunkin’ Super Bowl campaign won’t include his frequent co-star, but fans won’t even really need it after seeing how Damon can perfectly recite Affleck’s preferred order.

What Did Matt Damon Say Is Ben Affleck’s Dunkin’ Order?

We all know that one of the preeminent bromances of Hollywood is that of “bizarrely close” lifelong friends Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, who’ve worked together multiple times over the years, along with growing up together. It’s been a couple of years now since the Good Will Hunting duo starred in an enormously popular Dunkin’ ad together (with Tom Brady, Jennifer Lopez and other celebs), and with the Argo director/star’s latest Super Bowl commercial appearing to focus on a different Matt and Jen, fans might be feenin’ for them to share some Dunkin’ time on screen.

Luckily, when they participated in a recent friendship quiz for GQ they were able to deliver some of the delightful feels we got from their joint commercial when The Odyssey actor was asked if he knew his friend’s Dunkin’ order, and quickly nailed it:

Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Take a Friendship Quiz - YouTube Watch On

You heard it, folks. Affleck chooses a large regular coffee, hot or iced, depending on the weather. While that offers a good basic caffeine jolt that could, theoretically, be found at any number of coffee shops, the star has made no secret of the fact that Dunkin’ holds a special place in his heart. He even admitted in 2019 that he went to the chain daily in search of his coffee/treat fix, and there’s been no reason for him to significantly dial that back in more recent years, especially since he’s become the restaurant’s (incredibly well-paid) go-to spokesman.

The chain is well over 70 years old at this point, and was also founded in Massachusetts, so it makes sense that Affleck would be a fan, and has likely been one for most if not all of his life. And, considering how close he and Damon have been for pretty much the entirety of their lives, it also naturally follows that his friend would remember his very simple order of choice when he heads to Dunkin’ for his daily dose of don't-murder-stupid-people juice. ( I can't be the only one who calls coffee that, can I?)

All that’s really left to say is that I hope we all have someone who’s close enough to us to know exactly what our coffee order is and where to get it if we can’t do it ourselves.