Ben Affleck And Matt Damon Look Ready To Face Off In Intense First Trailer For Netflix's Crime Thriller The Rip, And I'm Already Stressed

Matt Damon showed off his brainy talents by appearing on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? alongside Jeopardy! mastermind Ken Jennings, and opposite his biggest rival Jimmy Kimmel, and I have to think his character in his upcoming Netflix movie, the crime thriller The Rip, needs someone intelligent to step in and advise him against any and all dirty-cop instincts. That's what trying to hide millions of dollars from one's snoopy bosses does, I suppose.

Damon and his longtime creative partner Ben Affleck are back together again for a 2025 movie release that looks as intense as anything else I've seen this year, and puts Affleck in a completely different mode from his other 2025 action persona in The Accountant 2. Be sure to check it out above, and it might be smart to have a spare hand around with fingernails to chew on.

In The Rip, Matt Damon portrays Lieutenant Dane Dumars, while Ben Affleck will play Det. Sergeant JD Byrne. Both are part of a team of MIami cops who discover a massive financial payload hidden inside a stash house. As one might imagine, the team isn't quick to report the findings, and once others outside of the group discover the seizure and just how many millions of dollars are involved, distrust quickly settles in, causing each of the team members to question who they can believe.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Joe Carnahan, the director behind The A-Team, The Grey, and this year's action thriller Shadow Force, took on both screenwriting and directorial duties for The Rip, so that's a good sign that viewers will see explosive action, hectic car chases and more stress-inducing action.

Damon and Affleck are joined by a squad of stellar co-stars, also, including Steven Yeun, Kyle Chandler, Scott Adkins, Teyana Taylor, Néstor Carbonell, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Lina Esco.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I can only imagine how stressed out one might get hearing a knock at the door and then seeing this squad of unhappy mugs right outside. Especially when they're not espousing any good news.

The Rip will hit the 2026 movie schedule when it becomes available to stream via Netflix subscription starting Friday, January 16, 2026.