Beyoncé Wore A Stunning Dress With A Gigantic Broach To A Renaissance Afterparty, But I'm Just Caught Up In The Fan Comments

Just a couple of months after Beyoncé completed her record-setting Renaissance world tour, the pop sensation is back in shimmering silver celebrating the release of her concert film that was announced as the five-month concert run was wrapping up. The songstress previously went viral this week for platinum blonde hair and a silver gown at the Los Angeles premiere. More recently though, the icon stepped out in two looks for the London premiere. And wow, her afterparty dress is the real stunner, as it featured a gigantic broach -- but the fan comments are what I really can't stop focusing on.

When the 42-year-old star attended the London premiere for the newly released Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, she wore a gorgeous black sparkly blazer dress. However, when she did an outfit change for the afterparty, she stepped out in the even more stunning dress mentioned above, which gave me (and so many fellow fans pause). Check it:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) A photo posted by on

The A-lister is wearing a Balmain minidress that is full of embroidered pearls, crystals and silver sequins. But the star of the whole look is undoubtedly the gigantic broach situated at the center of the piece featuring a blue sapphire. By the way, a sapphire is Beyoncé’s September birthstone, which I’d imagine is a reference to her Renaissance hit song “Virgo’s Groove.” It’s an ornate look, but I’ll admit I got caught up in the comment section, with hilarious quips like this one:

Girl how the hell you eat dinner wearing that lol

And I don’t think of that comment as shade, I think it’s truly a practical question. How is the Dreamgirls star enjoying a fancy dinner (as pictured in slides 3 and 4) with an art piece of a dress like that? A ton of other commenters were genuinely curious as well. One person responded with “we’re too poor to understand,” while another said “a queen knows etiquette in whatever she wears, that's what makes her queen.” Here’s another fun comment:

The Titanic jewel could never 💙🤩😍

It really is a gorgeous fashion moment that Beyoncé is absolutely making her own. But of course, there are some jokes to be made about the broach being such a massive part of the look. This one had me giggling:

Girl let me put that on top of my Christmas tree!

Now, that’d certainly be a festive way to celebrate Beyoncé’s incredible 2023 in the spotlight! Her Renaissance movie is among 2023 new movie releases that just debuted in theaters. The movie is expected to become No. 1 at this weekend’s box office (per Box Office Pro ) as other fall movies like The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Wish and Napoleon will trail behind in numbers. More immediately though, fans are impressed enough with her ensemble:

SHE ATE AND TOOK SOME TO GO PLATES

As Beyoncé has stepped out this week to promote the movie, which she directed, her Destiny’s Child sisters supported her at the Los Angeles premiere . The "Love On Top" singer's L.A. look created some viral controversy when people claimed that the singer lightened her skin for the premiere. Her momma, Tina Knowles called out those who hated on her daughter, sharing she’s “sick and tired of people attacking her.” There was plenty of love in the comments of this latest post, though, along with other funny comments like the one below:

Is the live album hidden in there?