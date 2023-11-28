'That Made My Blood Boil': Beyoncé's Mom Called Out The Haters Who Claim The Renaissance Star Was Trying To 'Lighten' Her Skin For Red Carpet

Over the weekend, Beyoncé stepped out in a silver gown and platinum blonde hair for the Los Angeles premiere of her concert film Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé ahead of one of this weekend’s 2023 new movie releases hitting theaters. Following her latest red carpet look, people on social media were quick to criticize the singer for appearing to have lighter skin in photos, and her mother, Tina Knowles is not having it with the haters.

Following the backlash, Tina Knowles took to Instagram to repost a reel a fan made highlighting the hate Beyoncé is currently receiving with clips of the singer over the years showcasing the pop star’s identity as a “brown skin girl.” Beyoncé’s mom shared that she felt it was important to spread the message after seeing a ton of “stupid,” “ignorant” and “racist” statements about her daughter. In her words:

She does a film, called [Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé], where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she's trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin? .. How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy. Duh, she wore silver hair to match her silver dress as a fashion statement clown. . ALIEN Superstar duh! What's really sad is that a white woman had the audacity to reach out to Neal, Beyonce’s hairstylist, she was from TMZ to say that the fans are saying that she wants to be white and she wanted to get a statement about it from Neal… Well that made, my blood boil, that this white woman felt so entitled to discuss her blackness.

As Tina Knowles wrote, Beyoncé’s red carpet look was channeling the theme of the concert film. Her mother also seemed to debunk the rumor that she’s “bleaching her skin” while speaking on the topic, and she shared that a member of TMZ’s staff had reached out to the singer’s hairstylist to get a comment on the whole thing. As she continued:

What's really most disappointing is that the some Black people, yes you bozos that's on social media. Lying and faking and acting like you're so ignorant that you don't understand that black women have worn platinum hair since the Etta James days. I just went and looked at all the beautiful talented black celebrities who have worn platinum hair and it has been just about everyone of them at one time or another. Are they all trying to be white?

Knowles' post was met with an outpouring of support, and that included some rather big names commenting on the post. Octavia Spencer affirmed that Beyoncé’s mother has raised “PROUD TO BE BLACK women” and “anyone who says otherwise has their own issues to deal with.” Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo wrote “Snaps to all this!!! You have every right to stand behind your baby girl!!!” Knowles also wrote this in the post:

I am sick and tired of people attacking her. Every time she does something that she works her ass off for and is a statement of her work ethic, talent and resilience. Here you sad little haters come out the woodwork. Jealousy and racism, sexism, double standards, you perpetuate those things. Instead of celebrating a sister or just ignoring if you don't like her. I am sick of you losers. I know that she is going to be pissed at me for doing this, but I am fed up! This girl minds her own business. She helps people whenever she can. She lifts up & promotes black women and underdogs at all times.

Beyoncé announced the Renaissance concert movie in September just days after Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert movie was announced. This week Jennifer Lopez shared she’s following in both their footsteps in her own way with the release of her own upcoming album. At the Los Angeles premiere, the other two members of Destiny’s Child attended to support Beyoncé along with Tina Knowles, Vanessa Bryant, Halle and Chloe Bailey, Issa Rae and more.