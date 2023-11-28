'That Made My Blood Boil': Beyoncé's Mom Called Out The Haters Who Claim The Renaissance Star Was Trying To 'Lighten' Her Skin For Red Carpet
Beyoncé's momma is ready to twirl on the haters.
Over the weekend, Beyoncé stepped out in a silver gown and platinum blonde hair for the Los Angeles premiere of her concert film Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé ahead of one of this weekend’s 2023 new movie releases hitting theaters. Following her latest red carpet look, people on social media were quick to criticize the singer for appearing to have lighter skin in photos, and her mother, Tina Knowles is not having it with the haters.
Following the backlash, Tina Knowles took to Instagram to repost a reel a fan made highlighting the hate Beyoncé is currently receiving with clips of the singer over the years showcasing the pop star’s identity as a “brown skin girl.” Beyoncé’s mom shared that she felt it was important to spread the message after seeing a ton of “stupid,” “ignorant” and “racist” statements about her daughter. In her words:
As Tina Knowles wrote, Beyoncé’s red carpet look was channeling the theme of the concert film. Her mother also seemed to debunk the rumor that she’s “bleaching her skin” while speaking on the topic, and she shared that a member of TMZ’s staff had reached out to the singer’s hairstylist to get a comment on the whole thing. As she continued:
Knowles' post was met with an outpouring of support, and that included some rather big names commenting on the post. Octavia Spencer affirmed that Beyoncé’s mother has raised “PROUD TO BE BLACK women” and “anyone who says otherwise has their own issues to deal with.” Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo wrote “Snaps to all this!!! You have every right to stand behind your baby girl!!!” Knowles also wrote this in the post:
Beyoncé announced the Renaissance concert movie in September just days after Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert movie was announced. This week Jennifer Lopez shared she’s following in both their footsteps in her own way with the release of her own upcoming album. At the Los Angeles premiere, the other two members of Destiny’s Child attended to support Beyoncé along with Tina Knowles, Vanessa Bryant, Halle and Chloe Bailey, Issa Rae and more.
Beyoncé’s Renaissance movie was written, directed and produced by the singer herself. It chronicles the megastar as she developed and performed her highest-grossing world tour to date across 2023. The movie hits theaters on December 1. Check out what other artists we think should get their own concert movies after Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.
