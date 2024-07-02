One Big Reason Selling His 60 Million Dollar House With Jennifer Lopez May Have Unexpected Benefits For Ben Affleck

The storybook romance between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez appears to be headed for an unhappy ending. All signs point to the couple splitting up, and the biggest sign is that the couple, who spent months trying to find a new house together, are selling the one they finally bought after only a year. But that’s not bad news for Ben Affleck, as it means he doesn’t have to be so far from his kids.

It looks like the Affleck/Lopez house is having a high-value yard sale as reports are the couple are offloading a lot of art in their $60 million mansion before they offload the mansion itself. The decision to sell the house certainly appears to be part of the relationship issues the couple are going through. Rumors indicate we could see them file for divorce before too long, but at least part of the reason for selling the house is reportedly the simple fact that neither of them actually likes it. A source told People…

Ben never liked the house. It's too far away from his kids. The house is way too big for her.

Affleck and Lopez spent a long time house hunting before finally settling on the location they bought, but it seems they never fell in love with the house. Considering how long they spent looking, the house may have simply been a case of buying the best option they’d seen and wanting to stop looking because house hunting sucks.

For Affleck, the reason is that it is too far from kids. As a result, he’s been living in a rental property closer to them for some time and reportedly moved all his belongings out of the house last week while Lopez was on vacation in Europe. One assumes Affleck will stay where he is, or buy something himself that is closer.

But Jennifer Lopez doesn’t like the house either. It is a massive estate, though it doesn’t have quite as many bathrooms as some of the properties the couple considered. Still, it’s apparently far too big for Lopez, and that’s before Affleck movies out.

When Affleck and Lopez got back together, after nearly getting married once before, it seemed like both were quite happy. In recent months, however, that hasn’t seemed to be the case. Rumors of impending divorce have surrounded the couple for the last couple of months. Having said that, it doesn't appear any active steps toward divorce have been taken yet.

Affleck has made comments that being with somebody who is as in the public eye, and present on social media, as Jennifer Lopez is tough. While Affleck is famous in his own right, it’s not the same sort of fame. Hopefully, these two can both find happiness, even if that isn’t with each other.