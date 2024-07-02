One Big Reason Selling His 60 Million Dollar House With Jennifer Lopez May Have Unexpected Benefits For Ben Affleck
Selling his $60 million home isn't all bad news for Ben Affleck.
The storybook romance between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez appears to be headed for an unhappy ending. All signs point to the couple splitting up, and the biggest sign is that the couple, who spent months trying to find a new house together, are selling the one they finally bought after only a year. But that’s not bad news for Ben Affleck, as it means he doesn’t have to be so far from his kids.
It looks like the Affleck/Lopez house is having a high-value yard sale as reports are the couple are offloading a lot of art in their $60 million mansion before they offload the mansion itself. The decision to sell the house certainly appears to be part of the relationship issues the couple are going through. Rumors indicate we could see them file for divorce before too long, but at least part of the reason for selling the house is reportedly the simple fact that neither of them actually likes it. A source told People…
Affleck and Lopez spent a long time house hunting before finally settling on the location they bought, but it seems they never fell in love with the house. Considering how long they spent looking, the house may have simply been a case of buying the best option they’d seen and wanting to stop looking because house hunting sucks.
For Affleck, the reason is that it is too far from kids. As a result, he’s been living in a rental property closer to them for some time and reportedly moved all his belongings out of the house last week while Lopez was on vacation in Europe. One assumes Affleck will stay where he is, or buy something himself that is closer.
But Jennifer Lopez doesn’t like the house either. It is a massive estate, though it doesn’t have quite as many bathrooms as some of the properties the couple considered. Still, it’s apparently far too big for Lopez, and that’s before Affleck movies out.
When Affleck and Lopez got back together, after nearly getting married once before, it seemed like both were quite happy. In recent months, however, that hasn’t seemed to be the case. Rumors of impending divorce have surrounded the couple for the last couple of months. Having said that, it doesn't appear any active steps toward divorce have been taken yet.
Affleck has made comments that being with somebody who is as in the public eye, and present on social media, as Jennifer Lopez is tough. While Affleck is famous in his own right, it’s not the same sort of fame. Hopefully, these two can both find happiness, even if that isn’t with each other.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.