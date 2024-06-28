Amid Divorce Rumors, Ben Affleck Is Reportedly Moving His Belongings Out Of Home He Shares With Jennifer Lopez

The bad news seemingly continues to mount surrounding the state of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship . The couple — who reunited in 2022, two decades after calling off their initial engagement — have been the subject of endless speculation that they are headed for divorce. Most damning of all seemed to be the news that JLo and her husband were living in separate Los Angeles homes , and new reports indicate that Affleck is now moving his belongings out of the family’s mansion.

After canceling her THIS IS ME…LIVE world tour in order to spend more time with her children, family and friends, Jennifer Lopez was recently pictured enjoying a fashionable vacation in Italy and attending Paris Fashion Week — without Ben Affleck. A source told People that The Way Back star has now moved his stuff out of the home they share in Beverly Hills before his wife returns from her European trip. A second insider reported on how he is handling things, saying:

Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now. He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids.

News of the two-time Oscar winner moving his belongings out comes nearly two months after it was learned that he was living away from his wife, and not long before the couple decided to sell the $60 million mansion that they spent so much time looking for.

While JLo is still presumably staying at the family home when she’s in Los Angeles — though rumor has it she’s also been house-hunting, supposedly for an investment property — both parties would theoretically have to move their things out at some point when it sells. It’s just strange and a little disconcerting that Ben Affleck would move only his things out while his wife is out of the country.

The motivations for his actions are all speculation at this point, though, and according to the source, it sounds like he’s taking buddy Matt Damon’s advice and focusing on work . He’s got plenty of projects to focus on, too, so that shouldn’t be a problem. In addition to the announcement that The Accountant 2 is officially happening , Ben Affleck is also set to reteam with Damon on the crime thriller RIP .

Both Affleck and Lopez have been seen focusing on their kids amid the rumors. They attended a graduation party for Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s daughter Violet and watched his son Samuel play basketball, where the couple were caught exchanging air kisses . JLo was also seen shopping with daughter Emme (per Page Six) and meeting Violet for lunch ahead of her European travels.

There seems to be a lot of fuel to the fiery rumors of marital strife. Should we be reading into things like Ben Affleck moving his stuff out and whether or not he’s wearing his wedding ring ? Or are things just super chaotic right now with their kids, their careers and trying to sell their house? Only time will tell.