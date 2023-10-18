Billie Eilish Has Finally Shown Off Her Full Back Tattoo, And It’s Very On Brand

Billie Eilish has caught the tattoo bug, and as fans have noticed in recent months, the “What Was I Made For?” singer has added a full back tattoo to her collection of body art. Eagle-eyed Billie Eilish fans first noticed she had new ink on her back in August while she was performing a show, and now she has revealed the entire design.

Fresh off her big hit for the Barbie movie , Billie Eilish took to social media to share another one of her classic photo dumps. This time around, it included her finally showing off her entire back tattoo. Scroll along to the fourth slide of the Instagram post to check it out below:

The photo has Billie Eilish at a tattoo parlor in what looks like the final moments of the piece of art being finished. You can see the residue ink around the design in the moment and templates of it off to her left. The tattoo is a very original abstract design that very much feels right at home with Billie’s aesthetic. I have no idea what it is, though it does somewhat resemble the popular cyber sigilism tattoo style. No matter what, I imagine the singer worked closely with the artist to have something on her back she loves and is proud of flaunting.

She previously offered a sneak peek of the new tattoo to her fans last month when she posted a photo of it peeking through her neck. Take a look:

Prior to this, news of the tattoo was first discovered by TikTok when a video went viral of Billie Eilish bowing and revealing it during one of her shows in August. Here it is:

Billie has numerous tattoos already, with this back tattoo reportedly being her fourth. The singer told Rolling Stone that got her first tattoo on January 27, 2020, when she was 18, one day following her big night at the Grammys. It’s apparently her middle name “Eilish” (that’s right, did you know that’s not her last name? ) in an “ornate, gothic font” in the middle of her chest. Eilish has said fans “won’t ever see it.”

Eilish also has a tattoo of a dragon on her right thigh, which was first captured during her 2021 Vogue photoshoot where she stunned in corsets and shared a body positivity message . Her third tattoo, which is on her left wrist, is of three fairies from her favorite children’s book Fairyopolis. While talking about the wrist tattoo to Vanity Fair in 2021, she proclaimed that she’s “not gonna be all tatted up” but hey, a girl can change her mind!