Billie Eilish Is Still Being Shamed For Dressing More Feminine, And She’s Really Not Having It: ‘Femininity Does Not Equal Weakness'

It would seem that a swath of Internet users still aren't above being judgmental when it comes to what women wear, and Billie Eilish 's situation is a prime example of that unfortunate trend. The 21-year-old artist has become a public figure due to her massive music career, which has seen her become the youngest singer to ever perform a James Bond theme, and score other distinctions. All the while, she's virally experimented with fashion over the years and in doing so, has sported attire that's not traditionally considered feminine. Sadly, Eilish is still experiencing hate for her choices, and she's not having it.

On Friday night, Billie Eilish took to her Instagram stories to call out those in the comment section due to how unfair they can be when it comes to her fluid fashion sense. The singer candidly shared her perspective on the whole thing and included a selfie that gives the impression she's absolutely done with this long-winded debate:

(Image credit: Instagram)

The Grammy winner wrote that during the first five years of her career, she was getting “absolutely obliterated” because of her choice to wear oversized and more masculine clothing. She shared that she was always told she’d be “hotter” if she dressed more like a woman. However, once the “Bad Guy” singer felt comfortable enough to wear feminine and fitted clothing, the hate didn’t stop. Apparently, it just went in another direction. The star proceeded to chastise people for calling her a “sellout” for simply trying out different clothing, before pointing out that she sports different styles simultaneously:

(Image credit: Instagram/Billie Eilish)

Over the years, Billie Eilish has changed up a number of aspects of her look. She's switched up hair color quite a bit and opted for different kinds of clothes. One of the biggest change-ups was marked by that viral Vogue spread in 2021, as the entertainer broke the internet for going blonde and posing in corsets . As the singer posted on her story, she’s a “multifaceted” person, and there’s nothing wrong with her shifting between different looks depending on what she's feeling like on a given day. In another post, she firmly declared that "femininity does not equal weakness":

(Image credit: Instagram/Billie Eilish)

Billie Eilish is sharing some invaluable takes here, if I'm being completely honest. When you consider the fact that she had to defend herself in such a way, it's no wonder she’s greatly bailed on social media at this point. She's previously shared how that move was prompted by the fact that hate posts directed at her can keep her up at night . While Eilish is one of the biggest stars in music right now she’s also a human who scrolls through the Internet like anyone. She has feelings just as we all do and, in this next post, she sent a very direct message to those who'd wish to judge her appearance further:

(Image credit: Instagram/Billie Eilish)