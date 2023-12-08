‘I Feel Like It’s One Of My Best Vocal Performances’: Billie Eilish Gets Real About The Struggles Of Making ‘What Was I Made For’ And How It All Worked Out
The makings of Billie Eilish’s ‘What Was I Made For.’
When the news broke that Billie Eilish would be involved in Barbie, no one could have predicted the chart-topper she and her brother, FINNEAS, came up with. The answer eventually came in the emotionally charged track “What Was I Made For?” which is about questioning your life’s purpose as a doll or a human, fitting in very well with the Barbie movie’s themes. It turns out, the formation of the track was no picnic as the Grammy winner explained the struggles of making this song and how it worked out as one of her “best vocal performances.”
In Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, the Mattel Inc. doll is dealing with an existential crisis as she realizes she's starting to develop human qualities (like flat feet). Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS, renowned for crafting relatable songs, were tasked with crafting a track for the film, and once again, they demonstrated their ability to compose a tune that blends in with a project's themes so well. They spoke to Vanity Fair about what the writing process of this Grammy-nominated song was like, and Eilish said:
It must have been a bizarre experience for Billie Eilish to write a song for the purpose of a movie only to discover it’s autobiographical. “What Was I Made For?” was played in the Barbie scene when the film’s lead is transitioning into the Real World and encouraged by the doll’s creator to “feel,” bringing about emotions she’s never felt before. However, as the Grammy winner said, she actually ended up relating to the song on a deep level.
To think that Eilish almost failed at the assignment to write a song for director Greta Gerwig is hard to fathom. She and her brother contemplated for six hours on material after watching unfinished scenes of Barbie only to end up with nothing. Then, they thought about the floating elegance of the titular character, and that's where “used to float, now I just fall down” came from. The rest just fell into place.
As “What Was I Made For?” took a long time to write, there was another challenge that came from the song, because it challenged Billie Eilish and her vocal range:
Eilish admitted that when she first started singing, she only had one way of using her voice. But, this new song of hers gave her an opportunity to explore her range with that High C in the “how” when she sings “I don’t know how I feel.” As hard as it was for the “Happier Than Ever” singer to play around with her vocal instrument, she said it was a lot of fun experimenting. On the other hand, the 21-year-old performer is also relieved she never has to record the challenging song again.
It’s funny how a task that appeared so challenging at first became a rewarding experience. Eilish continued to talk about how happy she was about the way she and her brother’s song turned out, explaining:
Absolutely it was! I hope that Billie Eilish composes more songs like these where she pushes the limit on her voice.
With this being one of her best vocal performances, it’s no wonder “What Was I Made For?” went viral on TikTok. This single from the film’s soundtrack also managed to snag five nominations at the upcoming Grammys, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. It even won Variety's Hitmakers’ Film Song of the Year. Who knows, it could even win an Oscar!
Barbie will be available with a Max subscription on December 15th. You can also cross your fingers with Eilish to have trophies in hand for a song and performance she's clearly proud of at the 66th Grammy Awards, which will air on the 2024 TV schedule on February 4th on CBS.
