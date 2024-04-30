'Going The F— Away': Billie Eilish Is Tired Of All The Barbie Questions, Thank You Very Much

Billie Eilish is one of the hottest pop stars in the business right now, thanks to her outstanding signature vocal style. She recently got even more wild success thanks to her song "What Was I Made For?" from the soundtrack of Greta Gerwig's Barbie (which is streaming with a Max subscription). The movie has been super popular since the movie hit theaters last summer, and it turns out Eilish is tired of all the Barbie questions, thank you very much. And she was even quoted saying she's going to go "the fuck away" after all the chatter.

"What Was I Made For?" is a haunting and moving melody, and the way it was used during Barbie's runtime was one of the most powerful moments of the entire film. Eilish's song went viral on TikTok almost immediately, while also being streamed and played on the radio regularly. The acclaimed artist spoke to Rolling Stone about how much Barbie has been on the mind lately, saying:

Bro, nobody can get enough of me. Every second of every day is Barbie, Barbie, Barbie, Barbie, Barbie, which is great, but as soon as the Oscars are over and I lose, I’m going the fuck away. I’m literally gone.

Well, that was honest. Clearly this interview was conducted before Billie Eilish won the Academy Award for "What Was I Made For?" at this year's Oscars. So if her comments are to be believed, the "Bad Guy" singer might be taking a break from the public eye... and all things Barbie. But smart money says that her hit song isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

In many ways Eilish's comments are understandable. But the wild popularity of her track is partly because Barbie was a massive box office hit when it arrived in theaters, making up on half of the Barbenheimer movement. And because the song played such a pivotal role in the movie's climax, many moviegoing audiences have a unique emotional connection to "What Was I Made For?" Hey, at least she ultimately got the Oscar for it, despite talking non-stop about that one song for a year.

As much as she's sick of talking about the Barbie song, Billie Eilish has been open about how being tasked with writing "What Was I Made For?" was the creative inspiration she needed at the time. And she thinks it's one of her best vocal performances, despite perhaps being a bit sick of it at this point.

Following the huge success of that Barbie song, Billie Eilish's fans are gearing up for a new full album from 22 year-old pop star. Luckily the wait is nearly over, as her upcoming album "Hit Me Hard And Soft" is expected to be released shortly on May 17th.