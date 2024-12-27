'I Always Dread This Day:' Billie Lourd Candidly Reflects About Her Mom, Carrie Fisher, On The Eighth Anniversary Of Her Death
Billie Lourd shares a bittersweet message about her mom.
It’s hard to believe that it’s been eight years since Carrie Fisher died in 2016. Thankfully, though, while she’s been gone for almost a decade, her legacy has shined on brightly. That’s in part because the actress’s daughter, Billie Lourd, consistently honors her mother, which is exactly what she did on this sad day as she wrote a candid reflection about her parent.
Almost every year, on December 27, Lourd and more of Fisher’s loved ones pay tribute to her on the anniversary of her death, and fans all over take a minute to show love for the Star Wars actress. This year, the Booksmart performer took the time to reflect on her mother as well as her own experience being a parent, writing on Instagram:
Lourd shares two young kids, Jackson Joanne and Kingston, with her husband Austen Rydell. Both were born years after Fisher’s death, however, it would appear that their mom is making sure they know exactly who their grandmother is and the impact she had on her and the world.
She’s definitely doing that for her fans too through posts like this that are simultaneously sad, silly and sweet, as the Scream Queens actress continued her statement with the following:
Lourd ended her statement by noting the rollercoaster of grief that all people face, and addressed the myriad of emotions she’s feeling. She also said that all these emotions – “grief,” “joy,” “longing,” “magic,” “emptiness” and “fullness” – work together in a “profound way,” and she sent her love to all those who are feeling all this right now.
You can see Lourd’s post in full and the adorable photo she shared of her and her mom below:
Billie Lourd consistently uses her platform to show her love for her mom as well as her journey with grief. Through posts on Mother’s Day, heartfelt messages on Fisher’s birthday and celebrations on Star Wars Day, she is consistently shining a spotlight on her late mother and her wonderful legacy. And while it’s always sad to see it all, because the Leia actress is gone, it’s also lovely and joyful to see her daughter pay homage to her in the best ways.
Throughout the years, Lourd has also used her platform to share messages with those struggling with addiction and grief. What she has gone through is something just about everyone experiences, and seeing her so candidly reflect on her mom and her life after losing her is comforting and emotional to see.
