'I Always Dread This Day:' Billie Lourd Candidly Reflects About Her Mom, Carrie Fisher, On The Eighth Anniversary Of Her Death

It’s hard to believe that it’s been eight years since Carrie Fisher died in 2016. Thankfully, though, while she’s been gone for almost a decade, her legacy has shined on brightly. That’s in part because the actress’s daughter, Billie Lourd, consistently honors her mother, which is exactly what she did on this sad day as she wrote a candid reflection about her parent.

Almost every year, on December 27, Lourd and more of Fisher’s loved ones pay tribute to her on the anniversary of her death, and fans all over take a minute to show love for the Star Wars actress. This year, the Booksmart performer took the time to reflect on her mother as well as her own experience being a parent, writing on Instagram:

Ⓜ️🅾️Ⓜ️ It has been 8 years since my mom died. As my son would say ‘that’s a lot!’ I always dread this day. I spend so much time leading up to it thinking about how awful I’m going to feel. And my dread is usually right. I woke up this morning with a dark cloud over me. But when my kids woke up the dark cloud dissipated and made way for bright glowing sunshine. Her death anniversary is like an emotional tropical storm. It pours rain a lot of the day but between the storms the light is more beautiful than on any day without storm clouds. There are no rainbows without rain.

Lourd shares two young kids, Jackson Joanne and Kingston, with her husband Austen Rydell. Both were born years after Fisher’s death, however, it would appear that their mom is making sure they know exactly who their grandmother is and the impact she had on her and the world.

She’s definitely doing that for her fans too through posts like this that are simultaneously sad, silly and sweet, as the Scream Queens actress continued her statement with the following:

There’s a great Anne Lamott quote, grief is ‘like having a broken leg that never heals perfectly - that still hurts when the weather gets cold, but you learn to dance with the limp.’ And that describes how I feel today perfectly. Yes the grief weather is cold and yes I may have a limp but I am absolutely dancing through life (oops I quoted wicked?). And I am actually a better dancer with my limp. My grief has given me a deeper appreciation for all the little moments of life. So today I am griefful (griefy but grateful).

Lourd ended her statement by noting the rollercoaster of grief that all people face, and addressed the myriad of emotions she’s feeling. She also said that all these emotions – “grief,” “joy,” “longing,” “magic,” “emptiness” and “fullness” – work together in a “profound way,” and she sent her love to all those who are feeling all this right now.

You can see Lourd’s post in full and the adorable photo she shared of her and her mom below:

Billie Lourd consistently uses her platform to show her love for her mom as well as her journey with grief. Through posts on Mother’s Day , heartfelt messages on Fisher’s birthday and celebrations on Star Wars Day , she is consistently shining a spotlight on her late mother and her wonderful legacy. And while it’s always sad to see it all, because the Leia actress is gone, it’s also lovely and joyful to see her daughter pay homage to her in the best ways.

