Billie Lourd Talks Skills She Inherited From Her Famous Relatives, And Reveals What Mom Carrie Fisher ‘Kind Of Sucked’ At

Billie Lourd is know what it's like to have had a famous parent like late actress Carrie Fisher and an equally famous grandmother, the late Debbie Reynolds. But the Scream Queens star has been on her own career trajectory like co-starring with Pamela Anderson in The Last Showgirl and a guest-starring role in Mid-Century Modern, which you can stream on your Hulu subscription . The American actress gets real on the skills she inherited from her famous relatives and one she has that her mom “kind of sucked” at.

The acting family of Billie Lourd sure has a flair for comedy. Debbie Reynolds showed off her comedic chops in one of the best TV rom-coms Will & Grace and the musical-comedy film The Unsinkable Molly Brown. Carrie Fisher turned her struggles into comedy through her memoir Wishful Drinking and attended celebrity roasts like the Comedy Central one for Roseanne Barr . It turns that Lourd shares that same trait, as she revealed to People at the Los Angeles premiere of Mid-Century Modern, and one skill her mom “kind of sucked at:”

I’d say definitely the comedy is in the genetics. They were better at it than me. I can do a fair bit of tap dancing, not as good as ... young Debbie Reynolds, but that’s also in the genes, although my mom kind of sucked at tap dancing.

Okay, so it proves that not everything is genetic. Billie Lourd is lucky that she shares this exceptional skill with her late grandmother. Debbie Reynolds was such a talented dancer in one of the best Oscar-winning musicals Singing’ in the Rain and the musical rom-com I Love Melvin. Tap dancing isn’t easy for everyone, but Lourd said a sense of humor was the greatest lesson she learned from her mother to incorporate comedy anyway she can. You can't deny it's a great coping skill for life's low moments.

The Ticket to Paradise actress may share her acting, dancing, and comedy skills with her famous relatives. On the other hand, she mentioned to People that she’d rather bring a style of her own to her performances:

I'm a very distinct personality, definitely different from both of them. Well, it's something you learn through generations. I think I've learned to balance my life and my work in a different way than they were able to do, and that was also a product of the times.

The Rise of Skywalker actress appears to be balancing plenty in her life. While her family had their share of career challenges in the spotlight, it looks like Billie Lourd honors her legacy with legroom for a personal life. Other than acting projects, she’s married to actor Austen Rydell and they share two kids together. Lourd sweetly told People that she sees “star power” in her kids but hopes one of them will be a doctor. Fortunately, if her kids do turn to acting, they’ve got two actor parents and their famous relatives before them to show them the ways.

Apparently, Billie Lourd can thank her famous mother and grandmother for her comedy skills. As far as her tap dancing skills, she’ll have to give props to Debbie Reynolds on that one compared to Carrie Fisher. No matter what talents Lourd inherited from her relatives, she made them her own, blending her family’s style with her own uniqueness.