Just Blake Lively Dropping An Adorable Birthday Post For Taylor Swift With Pics Of A-Listers, But I’m Most Impressed By The Subtle Ryan Reynolds Jab

By now, it’s no secret that Taylor Swift has a lot of famous friends, and one of them is none other than Blake Lively. The friendship between Lively and Swift has endured for years now, and Swifties can’t seem to get enough of it. What’s truly sweet is when the two find ways to pay tribute to each other. That’s exactly what Lively did to mark her bestie’s birthday, which she celebrated just days ago. The Age of Adaline actress did that by sharing a sweet post on social media along with some sweet pictures. The snapshots in question also just so happened to feature some major celebrities. While that’s cool, I’m more impressed with the subtle jab Lively took at her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Taylor Swift turned 34 on December 13 and, this year, she seemingly had a splendid little shindig. Days ago, Swift herself shared some photos from a party she had, and the stars were in full force. Blake Lively’s own slideshow, which she shared to Instagram, doubles down on that notion. The 36-year-old actress shared several great photos, which include Gigi Hadid, Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry, Zoë Kravitz, Antoni Porowski and more. You can see the pristine photos down below:

Whew, talk about a lineup of stars, and it looks like everyone had a good time. I can dig a good party, but what I can appreciate even more is a little shade humorously thrown at the head of the Deadpool 3 cast . While you might’ve caught it above, I can point the joke out for you if you didn’t. In the eighth pic in the carousel, which is a sweet group shot, you can see that one person is tagged. That person is Antoni Porowski though, as you can see, he’s marked with the Adam Project star’s handle. You may be tempted to think this is a mistake, but Ryan Reynolds and his wife are known for poking fun at each other. Kudos to the Mrs. for sneaking in such a sly joke.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ shade is practically legendary at this point, as they love to keep each other on their toes. For instance, around this time last year, Lively chastised Reynolds for a social media faux pas , during which he cropped a personal photo for Instagram, and the Canadian actor humorously apologized. The two also don’t mind bringing each other into the mix when they’re chatting with other people. Lively did that when talking to Taika Waititi about a collaboration (while ignoring their past film, Green Lantern). Most recently, Reynolds and Lively got up to their social media hijinks again after the Free Guy actor shared a drawing of his wife, and she gave an A+ response.

What isn’t a joke, however, is just how much Blake Lively loves Taylor Swift, who she paid tribute to alongside Beyoncé. In her caption, Lively said, “somehow, she’s even better in real life,” before wishing her buddy a “happy, happy birthday.” You can see Lively as well as Sabrina Carpenter, Alana Haim and Este in the post below:

I’d imagine that this is far from the last meet-up that we’ll see between these two stars. They’re practically inseparable at this point, and you love to see such a strong bond. Also, don’t be surprised if Ryan Reynolds’ wife finds even more subtle ways to shade him on social media moving forward.

Any Swifties out there who want to celebrate the singer today can do so by streaming her Eras Tour movie, which is available for rent on video on demand.