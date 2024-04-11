Blake Lively Calls Ryan Reynolds ‘Dreamy’ While Hyping Up His New Movie

There's something about celebrities that makes the public absolutely lose their mind when a famous couple gets together. There are plenty of celebrity pair who are consistently making headlines, like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, or Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Another prime example is Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who are usually trading barbs on social media to hilarious results. And she recently called Reynolds "dreamy" while hyping up his new movie IF.

IF will see Reynolds interact with all sorts of imaginary friends, once again bringing him back to the big screen in the process. The trailer for IF showed what a fun ride it looks like, and Blake Lively seems to agree. Lively shared a clip on her Instagram story indicating as much, as you can see below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

How sweet is that? Sounds like Lively loves the magic that Reynolds and company created with IF. Luckily it won't be long before moviegoing audiences can see the live-action/animated film and judge for themselves. And smart money says she won't be the only one who calls Ryan Reynolds dreamy as a result.

Lively shared this clip to her whopping 44.8 million followers on Instagram. That's quite the reach, and it should be interesting to see how IF ultimately performs in theaters. As a reminder, you can check out the movie's trailer below:

Ryan Reynolds is known for his quick wit and penchant for dirty jokes while playing Deadpool, he's also put out some family-friendly content over the years. That includes Spirited and The Adam Project. And fans can't wait to see his collaboration with director John Krasinski for IF.

On top of being a cheerleader for the movie, Blake Lively is also part of the IF cast list herself. She's voicing an imaginary friend named Octocat, along with other outstanding voice talent like Steve Carell, Matt Damon, Maya Rudolph, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and more.

While IF looks like a fun family trip to the movies, there's another Ryan Reynolds movie that tons of moviegoers are looking forward to: Deadpool & Wolverine. The upcoming Marvel movie has been years in the making, and will finally bring the Merc with a Mouth to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And like the title suggests, the blockbuster will also see the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Although there's countless rumors about who else might appear, including Blake Lively.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lively and Reynolds continue to be a beloved celebrity couple because of how much they support each other... in addition to throwing shade on social media. Ryan Reynolds has thanked his wife for helping him write movies, often without getting any credit.

IF will hit theaters on May 17th, and Deadpool & Wolverine will follow suit in July 26th. While we wait for that pair of Ryan Reynolds movies, check out the 2024 movie release dates.