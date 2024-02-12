IF Super Bowl Trailer Has Ryan Reynolds On A Silly Search For An Imaginary Friend

What IF the imaginary friends we grew up with were real? Well, we’ll find out in John Krasinski’s IF , as Ryan Reynolds’ Cal and Cailey Fleming’s Bea work to save all the IFs (imaginary friends). While you might not expect this family-friendly flick on the 2024 movie schedule to be from the guy who plays Deadpool and the director of A Quiet Place, it honestly looks like such a wholesome good time, and after seeing this Super Bowl trailer, I’m even more excited to see IF on May 17.

Krasinski has spoken about how he’s been developing this idea about imaginary friends for seven years in a promo for Paramount , and now the writer/director’s film is finally here, and it looks amazing. Mixing the live-action fun of movies like Free Guy and The Adam Project with the animated magic that is reminiscent of Pixar’s best movies , as Reynolds put it, this film literally brings a world of fantasy to life through movie magic.

The film follows Bae after going through a tough situation that leads to her being able to see everybody’s imaginary friends, including the ones that have been forgotten by their kids. And it follows her on her journey to help save these adorable creatures who are voiced by some massive A-listers.

I mean it when I say massive, because IF’s cast is major! Along with Reynolds leading in live-action, the voice cast of the IFs as well as the other famous folks joining in live-action is unmatched. We got to see Steve Carell’s big purple imaginary friend in the trailers leading up to the film, now, we can’t wait to see how Krasinski, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Maya Rudolph, Sam Rockwell, Christopher Meloni, Awkwafina and so many more fit into this star-studded flick.

Along with this promo, all the trailers for IF have let Ryan Reynolds' signature sense of humor shine. That was made abundantly clear in the video where they announced their Super Bowl ad and had Randall Park pretending to be John Krasinski – a callback to a brilliant joke from The Office . Now, I can't wait to see how that humor translates to the big screen this spring.

You can feel how much fun the cast and creatives had making this film, and personally, I can’t wait to see it. It looks like we’re in for some big laughs, fantastical creatures and a heartwarming story.