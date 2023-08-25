Bless Jamie Foxx Because He Is Playing God In First Movie Deal Announced Since Recovering From Health Incident

While 2023 may not have exactly been Jamie Foxx ’s year following the actor being hospitalized in April for some sort of medical complication that he recently called an “unexpected dark journey,” he can’t stop, won’t stop starring in movies thanks to the grind he was on before the incident and Hollywood strikes. We’ve just learned that the next of 2023 new movie releases Foxx is expected to be in is Not Another Church Movie, where he will play the role of God himself.

Is there any role higher? Not Another Church Movie is an upcoming comedy about a young man named Taylor Pherry (played by Kevin Daniels) who is tasked by God to tell his family’s stories and inspire his community. Mickey Rourke will play the role of The Devil, and actors including Vivica A. Fox, Lamorne Morris, Jasmine Guy and Tisha Campbell are also part of the cast. Per the Deadline report, the movie was shot prior to the SAG-AFTRA actors strike, which has had actors on picket lines rather than movie and TV sets since July 14.

Not Another Church Movie is expected to come out sometime this fall, but an official release date has yet to be officially set. One of the film’s producers, James Michael Cummings, shared these words with the news that Foxx is part of the upcoming comedy:

We are thrilled to have Mr. Foxx be a part of this hilarious comedy and bring his incredible talent to the role of God, working with Foxx and Johnny Mack was a true blessing. This film is a unique blend of new and established talent, and we can’t wait to hear the laughs and for audiences to see the magic that happens on the big screen. This movie will not disappoint.

Reports came out that Jamie Foxx was hospitalized for an undisclosed “medical complication” back in April, according to his family. Ever since then, the actor has been putting a pause on his projects like Back In Action with Cameron Diaz and his musical game show Beat Shazam to focus on his recovery. While the actor has yet to share what exactly he’s been dealing with, last week he shared on social media that he’s “finally startin to feel like myself,” along with thanked the public for the “well wishes and prayers.” Proof of that came the week before, when the Oscar winner was spotted playing pickleball with an Olympic athlete .