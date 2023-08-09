No Big Deal, Just Jamie Foxx Facing Off With An Olympic Athlete In A Game Of Pickleball Months After Medical Incident

Jamie Foxx really seems to be Back in Action. Not only is he back to work after his medical incident , he’s also killing it on the pickleball court. Following the actor’s reported medical scare, it’s been confirmed that he’s on the road to recovery. He also really seems to be doing well based on this video from Olympian Casey Patterson, which shows the guys playing the racket sport with two other pickleball enthusiasts.

Casey Patterson, who is a professional beach volleyball player, posted a fun video with Foxx and a few other friends playing pickleball. Patterson competed in beach volleyball at the 2016 Olympics, and he has been playing professionally since 2003. However, based on this clip it seems like this sport isn’t his only workout, because Jamie Foxx appears to be giving these guys a run for their money. Check out the athlete's Instagram post about the match:

A post shared by The Kitchen Pickleball (@thekitchen.pickleball) A photo posted by on

The Olympian also posted about the match on his Instagram stories to make it clear Foxx was the one who hit the ball over the net, showing that the actor is a killer on the court.

(Image credit: Casey Patterson's Instagram Stories)

This fun post comes months after Jamie Foxx’s “medical complication” was explained by his family. They asked for “privacy” as their loved one recovered, however, rumors about the Oscar winner’s health ran wild. Eventually, the actor’s daughter provided a hopeful update about Foxx . Corinne Foxx noted the speculation around her father’s recovery, which at the time people thought wasn’t going well, and she posted:

Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!

So, while debunking the rumors about her dad’s health, she also made his love for pickleball clear. This latest video not only confirmed said love for the racket sport, but it also shows that the They Cloned Tyrone star really does seem to be Back in Action.

This video comes a few weeks after Jamie Foxx opened up about his medical incident . He said his recovery has “been tough,” and confirmed he was “sick.” However, he also made it clear he was doing well now, and lots of his famous friends like Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith, Viola Davis and more showed their support for the actor. His Back in Action co-stars, Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close, also posted their love for the Day Shift star. Now, his pickleball pals have also shown their love for Foxx by highlighting his skills on the court.