How Jamie Foxx’s Back In Action Co-Stars Cameron Diaz And Glenn Close Responded To His Recovery News

For the last few months Back In Action has not been, well, back in action. The movie starring Jamie Foxx , Glenn Close, Cameron Diaz and more continued filming in the wake of his mystery illness news, but its status has been unclear in recent months as the actor has continued his recovery (which apparently includes Foxx playing pickleball ). Meanwhile, he recently spoke out at length about his recovery process, and his co-stars were among the a-listers who sent their well wishes.

Back in Action has been highly touted as Cameron Diaz’s return to acting : a big deal, given she’d said only a couple of short years before she didn’t know if she’d ever star in a movie again . However, once she hit the set, the rumor mill had mentioned Diaz might not have been so happy about getting back into the acting game. Around the time of Foxx’s illness, some outlets reported there had been behind-the-scenes drama on Back in Action, though the insiders who commented did not make it completely clear what the alleged issues were. Some even said Diaz was happy to "have wrapped" her part in the film.

Yet, when Foxx finally spoke out about his hospitalization, Cameron Diaz was one of the first celebrities to comment, along with some major names including Will Smith.

We love you❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️The world needs your power. . your light .. your strength… So happy to see you’re back my friend.. 🤍uote here

It's been clear from previous comments that Diaz loves being a mom and enjoys staying at home with daughter Raddix. Over the last few years, including during the pandemic, she's said she loves “being in the womb of [her] home with her husband ” and had other similar homebody takes.

Regardless, her get well comments on her co-star’s post make it clear that if there were issues with returning to the Hollywood limelight for a new movie, they likely had nothing to do with Foxx, as she refers to him as a “friend” and has nothing but positive things to say about his recovery.

It’s also worth noting that while drama rumors surrounded Back in Action, the movie has had to deal with a fair share of stressors, including stopping filming for a time over a bomb threat and more. That would have been a stressful time for anyone on any movie.

Additional co-stars from the film have also sent the actor positive wishes, with Glenn Close getting very specific in her take. She shared a memory of the last time she’d seen the actor before his illness and how “gracious” he’d been with fans.

Dear Jamie, The last time I saw you was on a sunny day when you were laughing, throwing a football, graciously letting some extras take selfies with you ... giving your heart, soul and joy completely in the moment. Thank God you are back! Thank God your family gave you the love and protection you needed to heal.

Ahead of all of the brouhaha surrounding Foxx’s mystery hospitalization and him admitting he didn’t want anyone to see him with “tubes” connected to his person, it's interesting how so much of the interest has been around the actor's upcoming movie projects. They Cloned Tyrone's cast was asked about Foxx getting better during its press ahead of release, and now Foxx has new movie Burial coming up. Yet It's Back in Action that has captured a lot of attention, and that will likely continue until the movie actually sees the light of day.

We'll keep you posted regarding the upcoming movie schedule. Meanwhile, our continued thoughts go out to the actor during this period of rest, recovery, and pickleball.