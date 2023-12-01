Bowen Yang Confirms The Wicked Cast Is One, Big Happy Family Months After Relationship Scandals
The Wicked movie hasn't been without its fair share of drama, but the comedian claims all is well in the Land of Oz.
We knew things would get dramatic onscreen in the upcoming Wicked movie adaptation, but filming on the much-anticipated musical took a turn for the theatrical behind the scenes when a relationship scandal rocked the production.
As you well know, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are playing the main witches— Glinda and Elphaba, respectively—for the film, leading a stacked Wicked cast that also includes Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey, screen legend Michelle Yeoh and Saturday Night Live funnyman Bowen Yang.
Despite that star power, it was Grande's much-publicized relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, following her split from ex-husband Dalton Gomez, that really had people talking. Slater, a theater actor best known for his Tony-nominated turn as the titular character in the SpongeBob SquarePants musical, was allegedly separated from his wife Lilly Jay at the time, with whom he welcomed a son in August 2022.
However, despite all of that messy gossip, Bowen Yang had nothing but lovely things to say about Ariana during a November 30 appearance at the 2023 American Museum of Natural History Gala in New York City, telling People that he adores "everything" about his mega-famous Wicked co-star.
Yang, who scored Emmy nominations in 2021 and 2022 for his hilarious work on the sketch show such as SNL's Titanic iceberg bit—also praised the actress-singer's own comedic talents.
And Yang has been hanging around both Grande and Slater lately, telling the publication how he recently joined Ariana to attend Broadway's Spamalot revival in support of Slater and Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam, both of whom star in the current production.
You'll be able to catch Yang, Grande, Slater and the rest of the Wicked stars when Wicked: Part One hits theaters on November 27, 2024, one of the most high-profile releases on the 2024 movie schedule. The stage musical's story will reportedly be split into two cinematic parts by director Jon M. Chu, with a sequel, Wicked: Part Two, to follow on November 26, 2025.
And you can still see Bowen Yang every week or so on Saturday Night Live Season 49, where he's recently been yucking it up as expelled Congressman George Santos and Christopher Columbus, among others.
