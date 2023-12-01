Bowen Yang Confirms The Wicked Cast Is One, Big Happy Family Months After Relationship Scandals

We knew things would get dramatic onscreen in the upcoming Wicked movie adaptation, but filming on the much-anticipated musical took a turn for the theatrical behind the scenes when a relationship scandal rocked the production.

As you well know, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are playing the main witches— Glinda and Elphaba, respectively—for the film, leading a stacked Wicked cast that also includes Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey, screen legend Michelle Yeoh and Saturday Night Live funnyman Bowen Yang.

Despite that star power, it was Grande's much-publicized relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, following her split from ex-husband Dalton Gomez, that really had people talking. Slater, a theater actor best known for his Tony-nominated turn as the titular character in the SpongeBob SquarePants musical, was allegedly separated from his wife Lilly Jay at the time, with whom he welcomed a son in August 2022.

However, despite all of that messy gossip, Bowen Yang had nothing but lovely things to say about Ariana during a November 30 appearance at the 2023 American Museum of Natural History Gala in New York City, telling People that he adores "everything" about his mega-famous Wicked co-star.

I mean, her whole demeanor. Her way of seeing the world. She's an incredibly empathetic, beautiful, feeling person, and that comes through in her music very clearly. I just think the fact that she's hilarious, full-out funny. I think that she's the perfect person for anybody to be around. No matter what capacity. So I love her.

Yang, who scored Emmy nominations in 2021 and 2022 for his hilarious work on the sketch show such as SNL's Titanic iceberg bit—also praised the actress-singer's own comedic talents.

And Yang has been hanging around both Grande and Slater lately, telling the publication how he recently joined Ariana to attend Broadway's Spamalot revival in support of Slater and Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam, both of whom star in the current production.

It was just so nice to see a show that I missed on Broadway when it first came out. I was in high school, very far away from New York. To be able to see it now as an adult, who appreciates theater ... to have people I know in the cast, between Taran and Ethan and all, I was very happy.

You'll be able to catch Yang, Grande, Slater and the rest of the Wicked stars when Wicked: Part One hits theaters on November 27, 2024, one of the most high-profile releases on the 2024 movie schedule. The stage musical's story will reportedly be split into two cinematic parts by director Jon M. Chu, with a sequel, Wicked: Part Two, to follow on November 26, 2025.

And you can still see Bowen Yang every week or so on Saturday Night Live Season 49, where he's recently been yucking it up as expelled Congressman George Santos and Christopher Columbus, among others.