'After Going Through Such H– With His Divorce From Angelina Jolie,' An Insider Opens Up About How Stuff's Going With Brad Pitt’s Relationship With Ines De Ramon

At this point, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's lengthy divorce has gone considerably longer than the pair were actually married. While the two are continuing to battle each other in court over a few outstanding issues, they have been legally separated for some time, allowing them both to move on with other relationships. Pitt has certainly done so with model Ines de Ramon, and it appears that things are quite serious, per an insider.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been together for a couple of years now and, from what has already been said, it seems that the relationship has been far more than casual for some time. And, even though Pitt’s last marriage did not go well, an unnamed insider is claiming to OK Magazine that marriage is possibly in the actor’s future. The source claimed…

After going through such h--- with his divorce from Angelina [Jolie], you might think he’d be off marriage forever, but that’s not the case at all. He still very much believes in it and has even been dropping hints that he’s ready to take that next step with Ines.

Multiple sources are quoted by OK and if they are to be believed, then Brad Pitt getting remarried is simply a thing that is going to happen, what’s unknown is simply how soon it will be. Pitt has been legally single since 2019, so he’s free to remarry at any time, despite the fact that his divorce from Angelina Jolie has never been finalized.

Pitt and Jolie battled over child custody for a long time. That issue is almost entirely resolved by the simple passage of time. Four of the six children that Pitt and Jolie share are now legally adults. Daughter Shiloh recently turned 18, while twins Knox and Vivianne are currently 16.

The other major issue at hand has been ownership of a winery in France that the couple purchased together before they were married. Angelina Jolie sold her share, but Brad Pitt sued to invalidate the sale. Jolie countersued, Pitt, but she recently dropped that lawsuit. On-lookers wondered if dropping the suit was an indication that Pitt and Jolie may be close to settling. However, Pitt's original suit is heading to trial. While the result of the trial may finally allow the divorce to become finalized, it will still be some time before we get there.

If Brad Pitt is planning to propose, then the question arises when that might happen. It’s certainly possible he’s waiting for all outstanding issues with his ex-wife to be resolved, closing one chapter of his life before starting a new one. However, it’s also possible that he’s simply waiting for the right time in the new relationship, and things simply aren’t quite there yet, even though he’s supposedly confident that things will get there.