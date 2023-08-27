Ines De Ramon Nodded At Her Private Relationship With Brad Pitt In A Rare Move

Brad Pitt is a celebrity who seems to appreciate his privacy, especially when it comes to his love life. However, that hasn’t stopped alleged details of his romantic entanglements from leaking and making headlines. The A-lister is currently linked to fitness expert and social media influencer Ines de Ramon. Though reports have swirled around the pair for some time now, neither has publicly addressed any sort of relationship. Despite the fact that they were once seen shopping together. However, in a very rare move, de Ramon seems to have nodded at her romance with Pitt. And the apparent giveaway has to do with jewelry.

The 30-year-old Internet personality was spotted in Los Angeles recently, during which she seemed to be enjoying some shopping. The bags she was carrying weren’t exactly the points of interest, however. As mentioned by E! News , Ines de Ramon was wearing a gold, diamond necklace at the time, which sported a single piece. That add-on in questions as a “B” letter charm. It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that many have their guesses as to what (or who) that references.

Of course, we don’t know for sure whether the necklace is meant as a tribute to Brad Pitt. However, given that the health coach has been linked to the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star for some time now, it wouldn’t be wild to think that’s the case. If it is, then it would certainly be a subtle, yet sweet way to pay homage to her partner. It could theoretically also give a small indication as to how serious the two are at this point.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were first spotted together back in November 2022 when they were seen attending a Bono concert together. They were photographed again the following month when they went to an L.A. restaurant with friends to celebrate the Oscar winner’s 59th birthday, per E!. De Ramon and Pitt eventually spent New Year’s Eve together in Cabo, where the former was topless while hanging out by the pool .

At this time, both stars are also in the middle of divorces. Ines de Ramon is engulfed in legal proceedings with estranged husband Paul Wesley of The Vampire Diaries fame. The two tied the knot back in 2019 and ultimately separated in 2022. Wesley formally filed for divorce in February 2023, citing “irreconcilable differences.” As far as the public knows though, their split hasn’t been nearly as contentious as the one involving de Ramon’s new man.

For a while now, Brad Pitt has been embroiled in divorce proceedings with wife Angelina Jolie, from who he was declared legally single in 2019. The two have more recently been engaged in a dispute over the winery they once owned together, Château Miraval. Pitt reportedly filed suit against his former partner because she violated an alleged agreement when she sold her portion of the business without his approval. In recent days, a newly unearthed email shed light on Jolie’s reasoning for selling her stake.