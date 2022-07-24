Insider Says Brad Pitt’s ‘Hatred’ Toward Angelina Jolie Led To Winery Battle, But Not So Fast

In tandem with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's ongoing divorce drama and custody issues, the two also continue to fight over a French vineyard they purchased together back when they first started dating. In essence, Jolie sold off her share of the business just recently to the wine division of the Stoli group, which prompted Pitt to later sue her for what he views as an unlawful sale. New developments have since arisen in the winery battle, including one insider making claims that Pitt’s “hatred” is the real root of the problem here. But not so fast – because a different reasoning altogether has been offered.

Per reporting by Page Six, the Maleficent actress and her legal team went ahead and subpoenaed documents related to the Chateau Miravel vineyard from Brad Pitt, his business manager and his Mondo Bongo holding company. And despite Pitt’s staunch opposition, a judge in the case ruled in the former’s favor. So now, the documents in question must be turned over to her counsel immediately.

It’s obviously a significant boon for Angelina Jolie, while also marking a major setback in her ex's case. Technically, he owns 50% of the winery even with Jolie's share gone but, as a result, he’s beholden to outsiders' opinions. However, a source that reportedly comes from Jolie’s business team alleges that the 58-year-old, two-time Oscar winner – who recently followed Harry Styles' lead by donning a skirt for the red carpets – is so consumed by the bad blood in their marital history that he refuses to see the opportunity on the table. They said:

Any rational human being would be happy for Stoli to [be a partner in their business. They have top-notch marketing and distribution. He just can’t see past his hatred of Jolie.

Nevertheless, a source for Brad Pitt alleges that the opposite is true – that he is looking at the business side of things and, to him, it doesn’t look so good. Evidently, the star had even turned down an offer from Stoli in the past and was looking to potentially buy his ex’s share himself. Supposedly, he’s not looking for a better distribution company in the long-term but ways to increase the property’s value, especially for the sake of their six kids’ futures. That source stated:

The best way to retain value for [their kids] is for the parents to retain full ownership of this increasingly valuable and expanding asset.

Whatever the actual case may be about his feelings on his former Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star, it’s clear that the Bullet Train actor is willing to see this through no matter what. He’s reportedly still going to appeal the judge’s recent ruling about the documents, even though Angelina Jolie will already have them in hand.

According to previous reports on Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's winery dispute, the father of six was hoping to revive a notable recording studio on the property that has seen the likes of Pink Floyd and WHAM play in its hallowed halls. Although, with a new partner in the mix, Pitt doesn’t have the total freedom he once had to do as he likes, including actually living on the estate. There was initially some alarmist talk about the involvement of a Russian billionaire. Said person has ties to his motherland’s controversial government, and there was concern with him being associated with the group that bought Angelina Jolie’s share. He does own Stoli, but those rumors of allegiance have since been put to bed, considering how he was exiled by that same government.

Court battles, record studios and alleged Russian oligarchs? It appears that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s personal woes of late have certainly taken some interesting turns, and the end may not be in sight just yet. All the while, you can keep up with the stars' on-screen project using the 2022 movie schedule.