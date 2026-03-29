Adam Sandler Has Never Been Nominated For An Oscar (But Probably Should Have Been). Why His Next Movie Gives Me Hope

It’s kind of shocking that Adam Sandler has never been nominated for an Oscar, especially given how many times he’s absolutely delivered in dramatic roles. If you ask me, he should have been in that conversation years ago. But with a new project on the horizon, there’s a real sense that might finally change, because it sounds just like exactly the kind of role The Academy usually pays attention to.

Per Deadline, Sandler is teaming up with director Scott Cooper for a new psychological drama, Time Out, and it sounds very much in his wheelhouse, in the best way. The film follows a man who loses his job and, instead of telling his family, builds an increasingly complicated web of lies to hide the truth. It’s a premise that leans heavily into shame and desperation, all things he's proven he can play incredibly well.

Adam Sandler fans know that having a Netflix subscription is the easiest way to find his best movies. But if you need a reminder, let’s take a quick walk through some of his strongest dramatic roles, the ones that should have earned him a nomination, if not full-on Oscar gold, and prove he’s always been more than a comedic actor.

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(Image credit: A24)

Adam Sandler Roles That Deserved An Oscar Nomination

For years, Adam Sandler has been stuck in this strange spot where everyone agrees he’s capable of great work, but the awards recognition just hasn’t followed. So let’s run through a few performances that easily could have been contenders for Oscar gold:

Punch-Drunk Love: This is still probably my favorite of his dramatic roles. Sure, Paul Thomas Anderson just picked up a Best Picture win for One Battle After Another, but Punch-Drunk Love is a modern masterpiece in its own right, and a big part of that is the Sand Man. He’s awkward, a little unhinged, then suddenly sincere and romantic. It’s such a specific, strange performance, and it totally works. I love that movie. Reign Over Me: Sandler plays a man dealing with the loss of his family after 9/11. It’s heavy, emotional, and a clear reminder of just how much range he has when he leans into this kind of material. The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected): Here, he plays a divorced man moving back in with his father. It’s quieter, more grounded, and full of those small, lived-in moments that don’t always get flashy recognition but absolutely should. Uncut Gems: This one feels like the biggest miss, as, for my money, it's not just one of Sandler's best movies but also A24's best flicks. That performance is pure anxiety in human form, chaotic in a way that’s almost impossible to pull off, and yet, no nomination. Hustle: Even his more recent work continues to prove the same point. In Hustle, he plays an NBA scout on his last shot, bringing a worn-down, believable edge to a role that could’ve easily felt formulaic in someone else’s hands. Jay Kelly: In Jay Kelly, Sandler stars alongside George Clooney in a Noah Baumbach drama about fame and legacy. Clooney plays an aging movie star, while Sandler plays his longtime manager. It’s another example of him settling into that more restrained, character-driven space he’s been quietly excelling in.

At this point, it’s not really a question of whether Sandler can deliver a great performance. He’s done it, over and over again. It’s more a question of why those performances haven’t translated into Oscar nominations yet.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Why 'Time Out' Gives Me Hope

Time Out is a remake of the French psychological drama L’Emploi du temps, and it feels like a slightly different lane for Adam Sandler. He’s been bouncing between broad comedies and more grounded roles for years now, and what’s always stood out is how easily he shifts between the two. One minute it’s something as big and silly as Happy Gilmore 2, the next it’s Jay Kelly, and it never feels like you’re watching two different actors. But this one sounds heavier.

Director Scott Cooper has been circling the project for nearly 25 years and has described Sandler’s character as someone “on the brink.” He didn’t have to pick something this intense, but he did.

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There’s also something about the story itself that just clicks. Cooper has talked about how it explores identity, work, and self-worth, the kind of themes that tend to stick with you longer than your average drama. And then there’s the cast. Willem Dafoe, Gaby Hoffmann, F. Murray Abraham, Steve Zahn, Adam Horovitz. That’s not a casual lineup. That’s the kind of group you bring together when you’re aiming a little higher.

Look, predicting Oscar stuff is always a gamble. Great performances slip through every year. But this one? It feels like the right kind of project. The kind that gives Sandler space to do what he does best when he locks in, which is make something messy, human, and a little uncomfortable in the best way. I, for one, cannot wait to see what he does with this part.

Time Out doesn’t have a release date yet, so it’s still unclear whether it’ll land on the 2026 movie calendar. But as soon as that gets locked in, we’ll keep you posted.