Brendan Fraser Post Goes Viral After Fan Gets Hotel To Accommodate One Very Special Request

A number of actors have experienced career resurgences as of late, though the one that’s arguably been the most fun to watch is that of Brendan Fraser. The veteran Hollywood star is truly flourishing, and his fans are living for what’s been dubbed the Brenaissance. The love for Fraser truly runs deep as evidenced by the sheer amount of love he’s received across the Internet in recent months. Now, one of his admirers has taken to social media to share how a hotel accommodated his special, Fraser-related request.

So apparently, one person’s Brendan Fraser fandom is so serious that it’s affected the way in which they book hotels. The user explained, in a post shared by Instagram’s nowthatsthestuff , that any time he books a room, he makes a very specific request. What is that you might ask? Well, he asks that a photo, featuring Fraser in character as The Mummy’s Rick O'Connell, be present in his room. And after years of asking, he was finally obliged by a Hilton DoubleTree hotel in Arizona. Check out the post – complete with photo – down below:

I mean, that’s very committed service on the part of the hotel chain, and it seems the employees were more than happy to do it. On Twitter, a person who appears to be the same guest posted about the photo and the company responded in delightful fashion:

We are so glad our team could help make your dream come true 😉

It’s interesting that the fan would specifically request a photo of the actor dressed as O’Connell. Though I guess it does make sense, given how popular the action/adventure franchise still is today. On occasion, the movie and its lead star trend on Twitter , resulting in some sweet comments from fans of the film series. Even Daniel Radcliffe is a fan of The Mummy and the actor. You have to love an actor who has good cinematic taste!

The Encino Man star is far removed from his years playing an explorer who battles resurrected Egypt rulers, though. Nowadays, DC fans affectionately know him for his role as Cliff Steele/Robotman on Doom Patrol (which can be streamed with an HBO Max subscription ). He’s also taken on another live-action gig for the entertainment entity, as he’s set to play the villainous Firefly in the Batgirl movie. Don’t worry though, while he’s playing an unsavory Batman rogue, he’s been an absolute delight on the set, where he also celebrated his birthday .

It’s clearly Brendan Fraser’s world, and we’re all just living in it. Hopefully, the positive vibes he’s been receiving don’t slow down anytime soon. And if you’re a major fan of the man, you may want to try asking for your own pic of the star the next time you call for a room. You never know how things might turn out.