Brendan Fraser Recalls What It Was Like To Revisit A Theater (Dressed As Rick O’Connell) And See The Mummy On The Big Screen Again

Fresh off winning the Best Actor Oscar, the Brenaissance remains in full effect as Brendan Fraser continues to bask in the glow. All the fanfare has allowed Fraser and his fans to revisit his illustrious career. Of course, one beloved film (or film series) continues to come up whenever he’s interviewed – The Mummy. So it’s no surprise that the School Ties actor decided to revisit the film and its fanbase in a surprisingly adorable way. The Oscar winner recalled revisiting the film series on the big screen dressed as Rick O’Connell.

Before his much-deserved Oscar win, Fraser sat down with Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show to discuss this role in The Whale. Before getting into the sentimental drama, Clarkson asked the Rick O’Connell actor about surprising an audience at a London cinema during a double feature of The Mummy and its sequel The Mummy Returns. The 54 year-old actor recalled what it was like being in a theater again dressed as his beloved character.

Subliminally dressed. This was in London. [Fans] made a lot of noise. I tripped walking on the stage practically, because I’m a klutz. But it was wonderful. They ran a double header of The Mummy and The Mummy Returns. They projected it in 35mm. And there are a lot of fans… It was nice to go back and say, ‘Hey, thanks for making such a good movie.’

Surprisingly, Mummy fans aligned with Fraser’s humble good guy appeal. Given how supportive his fans have been in recent years, this was the Mummy star’s chance to return the same love they’ve shown him. Moviegoers got a double treat of not only seeing the first two Mummy films but got to see the Hollywood star in all his Rick O’Connell glory. Out of all his work, the action-adventure franchise has continued to endure as fans ask him to take on mythological figures again as the adventurous archeologist, which he is open to doing. It’s not surprising as the Brendan Fraser-led franchise has grossed over $1 billion at the box office.

It was fun to hear Brendan Fraser speak about seeing the film. However, it’s even better to see the audience’s reaction upon Fraser entering the theater dressed as Rick O’Connell. Watch the clip below to see the moment the George of the Jungle star tripped before addressing the crowd.

It was fun to hear Brendan Fraser speak about seeing the film. However, it’s even better to see the audience’s reaction upon Fraser entering the theater dressed as Rick O’Connell. Watch the clip below to see the moment the George of the Jungle star tripped before addressing the crowd.

Fraser’s trademark humbleness came through as he joked with the crowd and hyped them up for the double feature. Hearing him recall the franchise’s London connection from the filming to the audience reception highlighted his signature candidness. While you might not experience the Hollywood A-lister’s enthusiasm, shared in the crowd’s love for The Mummy trilogy by streaming them through a Hulu subscription.

In the meantime, the Brendan Fraser train continues rolling ahead as he will appear in the Martin Scorsese-directed western Killers of the Flower Moon. He will be a supporting player in the comedy Brothers starring Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage. To see what other movies Fraser will appear in this year, check out our 2023 movie schedule.