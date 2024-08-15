Bruce Willis' Daughter Calls Out The Haters For Calling Her Sisters 'Unattractive Clones' Of Their Famous Dad

In a world where social media allows fans and critics alike to voice their opinions loudly, sometimes that noise can become too harsh. Recently, the daughters of Hollywood icon Bruce Willis found themselves at the center of an unkind commentary, with some online trolls calling them "unattractive clones" of their famous dad after posting a dancing video online. However, one of the actor's daughters, Tallulah Willis, isn’t having any of it and has taken to social media to call out haters and trolls.

To celebrate the release of Scout Willis’s latest song, the Willis family and mother Demi Moore, who is still close to her ex , all choreographed a dance to the single. The video was posted on TikTok and Instagram by Scout, and it was an adorable way to show their support and highlight the music release. The family has been candid about being brought closer together after Bruce Willis got sick , and this closeness shines in the video, which you can see below:

A post shared by 𝑺𝒄𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝑳𝒂𝑹𝒖𝒆 𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒔 (@scoutlaruewillis) A photo posted by on

It’s a perfectly innocent video, and it is pretty wholesome content, but leave it to the internet to create some kind of malice. Several negative commenters left nasty messages for the girls, insulting their looks and using their resemblance to their father as a negative thing. Tallulah Willis clearly had had enough of this hateful behavior and nastiness. She posted the comments on her own Instagram account, showcasing to everyone what kind of terrible comments they were receiving. She captioned the post (via PageSix ):

What a delight to share – people always seemed shocked when we share how cruel and mean the comments on us have been our whole lives, so it’s important to me to call out this person to highlight an example of just regular Tuesday c–tyness

Up Next: (Image credit: Miramax) The Best Bruce Willis Movies And How To Watch Them

Based on her caption, this isn’t the first time this has happened. With such terrible rhetoric as a response to a video with so much joy, it’s no wonder Tallulah was fed up. The post is now taken down, likely to minimize any bad energy on her social media page. However, the intended effect was had, showcasing just how mean people can be on the internet for no reason.

This doesn’t stop at the Willis family though. Megan Fox has also been candid about haters online , and Kesha recently called out her own bullies after body shaming. Hopefully, these kinds of comments are lessened after being called out, and this is a positive step in the direction of stopping cyberbullying.

This is especially hateful considering how much the Willis sisters are currently going through. The family has been grieving after Bruce Willis’s debilitating dementia diagnosis two years ago. While the family has each other to lean on, it doesn’t make the battle any less difficult. Resembling their father keeps his legacy alive, especially considering what an incredible talent he shared with the world. I’m glad the family is able to find joy in supporting each other’s accomplishments, and dancing together whenever they can.

You can now stream Scout Willis’s new song “Over and Over” on Spotify .