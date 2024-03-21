Megan Fox Is Calling Out The Haters Who ‘Vomit Negativity’ On Her Latest Post

Actress Megan Fox has been in the public eye for decades now, and is showing no signs of slowing down. And during that time she's taken a lot of heat based on her public image, as well as her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. And now Fox Is calling out the haters who "vomit negativity" on her latest post.

Megan Fox isn't afraid to clap back when she needs to, especially when folks online critique her parenting. She recently appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast, with a number of her comments already going viral. Fox posted on Instagram, and seemingly referenced the inevitable backlash. As she put it:

Well, there you have it. As always, Megan Fox isn't one to mince words, and she knows that there are going to be haters leaving negativity on her page as a result of this new interview. She's not wrong, as there is a ton of hate in the comments section of this post.

The Jennifer's Body actress might have anticipated hate coming her way thanks to the various subjects she touched on during this latest podcast. That includes Fox's penchant for drinking blood, her viral relationship with MGK, as well as the belief she was burned at the stake in a previous life. Considering that content, it's no surprise that her appearance on Call Her Daddy quickly went viral.

Indeed, her time on the podcast addressed the way fans have viewed and treated Fox throughout her years as a celebrity. She claimed the public created her persona, and the vilified her afterward. Fox also referenced how she withdrew from being a public figure back in the day, and might be willing to do it again. Clearly fame is a double edged sword for the actress, who recently released a book of poems.

In her recent IG post, Fox preemptively clapped back at haters who she assumed would take umbrage with her appearance on Call Her Daddy. And as previously mentioned, there is already a ton of hate in the comments section. While some said she could have listened to her talk for hours, another commenter took umbrage with what she shared claiming:

Megan fox you did not give a great representation of someone with great mental health whatsoever you talked about past lives which aren’t real horoscopes which aren’t real being a witch burned at the stake which isn’t real and drinking blood which isn’t sane you have issues you are passing those issues down to your sons who you should not be coaching because they are men and you obviously are shameless in general.

Yikes. It's comments like this that no doubt activate Megan Fox, and explain why she's so often clapping back at haters online. Being a public figure can definitely have a downside, and she knows this all too well. In fact, Fox even disabled comments from some of her posts on social media for this reason.

Alas, Fox continues being a wildly popular celebrity, albeit somewhat controversial. And fans are invested in her career and personal life, especially her engagement with Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox has a few upcoming projects down the line, in addition to sales coming in from her book of poems.