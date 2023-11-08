Bruce Willis’ Daughter Opens Up About Why Their Family Went Public With His Dementia Diagnosis

Ever since Bruce Willis retired from acting due to a health condition , this has allowed the Willis’ to brave through this challenging time as a family. What started as a diagnosis of aphasia progressed with an updated dementia diagnosis called frontotemporal dementia (FTD). One of Bruce Willis’ daughters, Tallulah, spoke openly about why it was the family’s best decision to go public about her father’s dementia diagnosis.

Frontotemporal dementia is when the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain are damaged. This can include symptoms like trouble communicating, trouble walking, unusual behaviors and more. Tallulah Willis spoke on The Drew Barrymore Show about why it was important for the world to know about her father’s diagnosis.

Well, I think it’s twofold. On one hand, it’s who we are as a family, but also, it’s really important for us to spread awareness. If we can take something that we’re struggling with as a family to help other people, to turn it around to make something beautiful about it, that’s really special for us. And part of what’s been a really beautiful way for me to heal through this is becoming like an archeologist to my dad’s world, to his little trinkets and doo-dads.

Rare diseases indeed need awareness so more people can recognize the signs and avoid any misdiagnoses. According to Alzheimers.gov , frontotemporal dementia is a progressive disease that occurs at a younger age than any other form of dementia. 60% of people with this rare type of dementia are between the ages of 45-64. Even if it’s rare for people to get a disease like this, it doesn’t mean that knowledge about it should hide in the shadows. That's all the more reason why Tallulah and Scout raised awareness of their family’s struggles for World Frontotemporal Dementia Awareness Week by thanking their stepmother, Emma Heming, for her efforts as a caretaker and ambassador for the cause.

It was years ago that Bruce Willis’ signs of FTD started to surface. Tallulah used to joke that Die Hard messed with her dad’s ears when The Fifth Element actor was unresponsive when spoken to, and she wondered if all of the explosions from the action film were what led to his hearing loss. Tallulah was also starting to take it personally that the unresponsiveness came from him being a new father to two kids that he shared with her stepmother. It wasn't until last year that her father’s medical diagnosis was revealed that brought everything to light. With more awareness brought about the condition, fewer misunderstandings like these could occur going forward.

While times are hard right now for the Willis family, it looks like his wife and daughters are pulling together tighter than ever before. Emma Heming has been a real trooper through everything as she’s taken the time to continuously update the world on how her husband is doing. As soon as Bruce Willis was diagnosed, his wife posted what a “toll” it’s been being a caretaker for everyone. Through the advice of her stepdaughter Scout , though, Heming has learned that grief can certainly be “paralyzing,” but it’s “the deepest and purest form of love.” She’s also revealed the not-so “conventional” way The Sixth Sense actor has been fathering his kids, teaching them about important life lessons like patience, unconditional love and kindness. These are lessons I’m sure his kids will always remember from him.