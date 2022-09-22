Bryce Dallas Howard Gets Real About Weight In Hollywood And Even Getting Asked To Drop Pounds For Jurassic World

Body image, and the expectations surrounding that subject, are still very much fodder for discussion in Hollywood. A new example of such developments has come from Bryce Dallas Howard, as the star of Jurassic World Dominion got very real about weight in Hollywood. What’s even more shocking is, that request was actually made as recently as the filming phase of this summer’s entry into the Jurassic Park universe .

How Bryce Dallas Howard’s Weight Became A Question On Jurassic World Dominion

Speaking with Metro to promote the recent home entertainment release of Jurassic World Dominion, Howard didn’t shy away from the subject. Laying it all out clearly, she told the publication the story of how the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy saw this question come into play. Bryce Dallas Howard started her story as follows:

What being in this third film allowed, how do I say this, how do I say this, how do I say this…[I’ve] been asked to not use my natural body in cinema. On the third movie, it was actually because there were so many women cast, it was something that Colin [Trevorrow] felt very strongly about in terms of protecting me…because the conversation came up again, ‘we need to ask Bryce to lose weight.’

Judging by her remarks above, this isn’t even the first time that Howard has been asked to slim down for the Jurassic World franchise. Which makes the fact that co-writer/director Colin Trevorrow spoke up even more admirable. Continuing on in this very interview, Bryce Dallas Howard revealed just what Trevorrow had said to shut this issue down once and for all. Perhaps the bigger surprise is that Howard revealed that potential diet would have affected her performance in a pretty substantial way.

The Impact Dieting Could Have Had On Bryce Dallas Howard’s Jurassic World Dominion Performance

Through Colin Trevorrow’s reasoning against potential weight loss for Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World Dominion immensely. I say that because when she revealed what Trevorrow had said in her favor, Howard also highlighted the following changes that would have been made to her performance:

[Colin] was like, ‘There are lots of different kinds of women on this planet and there are lots of different kinds of women in our film’ and I got to do so many stunts that wouldn’t have been possible if I had been dieting. So I’m really thrilled [at] all the action I got to do, and I got to do it with my body, she was at her maximum strength, and I hope it is just yet another indication of what’s possible.

Colin Trevorrow isn’t the only Jurassic World co-worker that’s stepped up for Bryce. Previously, when the issue of Bryce Dallas Howard being paid “so much less” for her work in the trilogy came up, co-star Chris Pratt helped negotiate some opportunities that made up for some of the difference.

As a result, Jurassic World Dominion and the movies that came before it are much better off. After having recreated one of Bryce Dallas Howard’s Dominion stunts myself, reading that second quote over resonates even more. Any performer would need a lot of energy to work through that much running and jumping, through multiple takes.

While Howard may not have needed one of Dwayne Johnson’s cheat meals to get through this Jurassic World adventure, a diet intended for weight loss wouldn’t have cut it. Thanks to Colin Trevorrow stepping in and having his say, it was never an issue, and we got to see Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire Dearing put up one hell of a fight against a dinosaur smuggler and an Atrociraptor.