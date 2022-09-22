Bryce Dallas Howard Gets Real About Weight In Hollywood And Even Getting Asked To Drop Pounds For Jurassic World
Howard's Jurassic World Dominion experience would have been way different if these concerns weren't addressed.
Body image, and the expectations surrounding that subject, are still very much fodder for discussion in Hollywood. A new example of such developments has come from Bryce Dallas Howard, as the star of Jurassic World Dominion got very real about weight in Hollywood. What’s even more shocking is, that request was actually made as recently as the filming phase of this summer’s entry into the Jurassic Park universe.
How Bryce Dallas Howard’s Weight Became A Question On Jurassic World Dominion
Speaking with Metro to promote the recent home entertainment release of Jurassic World Dominion, Howard didn’t shy away from the subject. Laying it all out clearly, she told the publication the story of how the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy saw this question come into play. Bryce Dallas Howard started her story as follows:
Judging by her remarks above, this isn’t even the first time that Howard has been asked to slim down for the Jurassic World franchise. Which makes the fact that co-writer/director Colin Trevorrow spoke up even more admirable. Continuing on in this very interview, Bryce Dallas Howard revealed just what Trevorrow had said to shut this issue down once and for all. Perhaps the bigger surprise is that Howard revealed that potential diet would have affected her performance in a pretty substantial way.
The Impact Dieting Could Have Had On Bryce Dallas Howard’s Jurassic World Dominion Performance
Through Colin Trevorrow’s reasoning against potential weight loss for Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World Dominion immensely. I say that because when she revealed what Trevorrow had said in her favor, Howard also highlighted the following changes that would have been made to her performance:
Colin Trevorrow isn’t the only Jurassic World co-worker that’s stepped up for Bryce. Previously, when the issue of Bryce Dallas Howard being paid “so much less” for her work in the trilogy came up, co-star Chris Pratt helped negotiate some opportunities that made up for some of the difference.
As a result, Jurassic World Dominion and the movies that came before it are much better off. After having recreated one of Bryce Dallas Howard’s Dominion stunts myself, reading that second quote over resonates even more. Any performer would need a lot of energy to work through that much running and jumping, through multiple takes.
While Howard may not have needed one of Dwayne Johnson’s cheat meals to get through this Jurassic World adventure, a diet intended for weight loss wouldn’t have cut it. Thanks to Colin Trevorrow stepping in and having his say, it was never an issue, and we got to see Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire Dearing put up one hell of a fight against a dinosaur smuggler and an Atrociraptor.
Those words are as awesome to watch as they are to read, which is good to know because Jurassic World Dominion is currently available for rental or purchase, across digital and physical formats. Also, anyone with a Peacock subscription can check out the theatrical cut, as well as Colin Trevorrow’s preferred extended version, since both are currently streaming on that specific platform.
