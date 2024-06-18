New BTS Rust Trial Info Alleges Alec Baldwin Fired Blank-Filled Gun At A Crew Member Prior To Halyna Hutchins Tragedy

Alec Baldwin has had a long and wildly successful career in TV and film, although lately his name is most closely associated to something much darker. In 2021 cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed by a prop gun on the Western Rust. The 30 Rock alum has been the subject of much of the blame, thanks to being a producer on the film and holding the gun as it discharged. And new BTS Rust irial Info alleges Baldwin fired a blank-filled gun at a crew member prior To the Hutchins tragedy.

While Rust's armorer was sentenced to prison for her role in the Rust tragedy, Alec Baldwin's fate is still unclear. He's on trial now, and TMZ revealed that prosecutors claim that he was negligent with firearms prior to the accident that took Halyna Hutchins' life. Specifically, that the 66 year-old actor pointed and fired a blank round at a crew member to help maintain a level of sight for a take. Given what ultimately happened on the movie's set, this will no doubt turn plenty of heads.

And there's more that the prosecutors are alleging about Alec Baldwin's behavior with firearms on the set of Rust. Namely that he would frequently using a prop gun to point at things and direct around set. They also claim that he fired a revolver after filming was over and "cut" was called. With all of this, prosecutors are no doubt trying to prove that Baldwin was unsafe with weapons on the movie as a whole.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Both the public and the movie industry itself has been following the Rust investigations and trials for years now, so there should be plenty of eyes on how the 30 Rock actor's trial ultimately plays out. Prior to this, Baldwin posted a statement and eventually did a TV interview with ABC expressing his regret over what happened to Halyna Hutchins. But even so, he's also maintained his innocence in the situation.

The incident on the set of Rust started shockwaves within the industry, specifically related to safety on film sets. Dwayne Johnson pledged to stop using real guns on set, despite the cost it'll take to fix it in post. Although despite the tragic events from the set, producers were claiming that Rust will resume filming eventually.

Alec Baldwin is expected to appear in court in New Mexico when the trial begins at the start of July. Prior to this, his legal team has been trying to get the case thrown out, to no avail. So it's quite possible that he will end up appearing in court, which will no doubt inspire countless headlines.

Our thoughts are with Halyna Hutchins' loved ones as the legal system continues taking its course. Check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the theater in the New Year.